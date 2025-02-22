Are All Nespresso Pods Gluten-Free?

For coffee-loving celiacs or gluten sensitivity, even enjoying a cup of morning joe may come with a side of caution. Coffee itself is naturally gluten-free, but the challenge often lies in added ingredients or manufacturing processes. Many coffee pod makers use creamers or flavorings that contain wheat-derived ingredients, or they might be produced in facilities where cross-contamination with wheat products is possible. This has made many people hesitant about trying flavored coffee capsules, even from trusted brands.

We've got good news straight from Nespresso's website: All of their capsules, regardless of line or flavor, are gluten-free straight from their strictly controlled plants in Switzerland. So if you've got a good deal on some exclusive packs of Nespresso single origin (like these Nespresso Colombia Master Origin pods) or stocking your pantry with some rich and creamy Nespresso Arpeggio Intenso, there's no need to worry as you make your brew. But even better, Nespresso mentioned their products are free from other common allergens including soy, nuts, eggs, and dairy, too, so even for celiacs with further dietary restrictions, they should be totally safe to drink.