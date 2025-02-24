9 Best Portable Blenders, According To Online Reviews

Blending your own smoothies and protein shakes at home can save you money, and help you reach your health and wellness goals. Of course, while a blender allows you to create these drinks at home, many are large and bulky. Consequently, they aren't exactly easy (or practical) to bring with you during those times you'd like a shake or smoothie away from home. But if you try to prepare a refreshing smoothie recipe before leaving the house, it will likely be melted, warm, and unappealing by the time you're ready to drink it in the afternoon — unless you have a portable blender.

As the name implies, portable blenders are designed to travel easily. These small appliances generally feature an innovative design, such as a battery-powered base with rotating blades that can crush ice, frozen fruit, and whatever other ingredients you add to the mix. The blender bottle often doubles as the tumbler for you to drink your concoction from, as well, further conserving space and saving you the mess of trying to pour out the finished product.

With that in mind, we've put together a list of the best portable blender bottles based on customer reviews, taking features and functionality into account, as well. This way, you can find the ideal model to simplify your life and make it possible to enjoy a frozen beverage whenever (and wherever) you desire. Keep reading to discover the best portable blenders according to online reviews.