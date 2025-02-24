9 Best Portable Blenders, According To Online Reviews
Blending your own smoothies and protein shakes at home can save you money, and help you reach your health and wellness goals. Of course, while a blender allows you to create these drinks at home, many are large and bulky. Consequently, they aren't exactly easy (or practical) to bring with you during those times you'd like a shake or smoothie away from home. But if you try to prepare a refreshing smoothie recipe before leaving the house, it will likely be melted, warm, and unappealing by the time you're ready to drink it in the afternoon — unless you have a portable blender.
As the name implies, portable blenders are designed to travel easily. These small appliances generally feature an innovative design, such as a battery-powered base with rotating blades that can crush ice, frozen fruit, and whatever other ingredients you add to the mix. The blender bottle often doubles as the tumbler for you to drink your concoction from, as well, further conserving space and saving you the mess of trying to pour out the finished product.
With that in mind, we've put together a list of the best portable blender bottles based on customer reviews, taking features and functionality into account, as well. This way, you can find the ideal model to simplify your life and make it possible to enjoy a frozen beverage whenever (and wherever) you desire. Keep reading to discover the best portable blenders according to online reviews.
Ninja Blast Max Portable Blender
If you're looking for an appliance that's functional, attractive, and easy to use, the Ninja Blast Max Portable Blender may be for you. It offers a generous 22-ounce capacity (with ounce and milliliter markings), making it larger than any of its competitors. As a result, you can blend satisfying and filling smoothies and shakes with all your preferred ingredients.
This particular model has three different blending modes, while some models only offer one or two. You can choose from smoothie, crush, or blend modes depending on what you are preparing. After blending your beverage, you can easily remove the motorized base from the tumbler and pop open the sip lid to enjoy your creation. The tumbler bottle also offers an integrated silicone handle so you can easily carry it with you wherever you go.
Now, while this portable blender offers a number of features that other models don't, it's also more expensive, so you'll need to weigh your budget before deciding if this is the best model for you. Still, the majority of reviewers are very pleased that they decided to purchase this portable blender. Many share that it's very powerful and delivers smooth frozen beverages. Though some reviewers weren't satisfied with the battery life, others appreciated the overall design of the blender along with its multiple attractive color options.
Purchase Ninja Blast Max Portable Blender at Amazon for $79.99
COKUNST Portable Blender
If you're looking for a more budget-friendly option, then you might want to consider the COKUNST Portable Blender. This 18-ounce portable blender (which is also available at 16 ounces) uses six stainless steel blades to crush ice and pulverize fruits and vegetables, providing you with a cool and delicious treat.
The COKUNST Portable blender is designed to be simple to operate. All you need to do is double-click the start button once you're ready to start blending your smoothie. Of course, it's important to note that the budget-friendly price tag means you'll have to sacrifice some features found on higher end models. This includes multiple blending modes for different mixing needs or integrated measurement markings on the side of the tumbler. But despite these potential drawbacks, the majority of users are happy with this purchase.
In their online reviews, many customers shared how they appreciate the overall design of the blender, and its ability to make smoothies when they are on the go. Most are also satisfied with the battery life, noting that they can blend a few beverages before it needs to be charged again. Opinions on the power of the blender are mixed, as some feel it lacks the necessary power to thoroughly blend all the ingredients they add together. Still, for the price and portability, this is a good option for many consumers.
Purchase COKUNST Portable Blender at Amazon for $26.99
Nutribullet Portable Blender
Nutribullet made a name for itself with its line of large smoothie blenders. This Nutribullet Portable Blender is another product from the same manufacturer, which comes highly recommended by customers. The blending cup has a 20-ounce capacity and can be attached to the rechargeable base, enabling you to make crushed ice, craft smoothies, and blend so much more from practically any location.
This appliance's tumbler has a flip-open lid and an integrated handle, making it easy to carry wherever you go. After blending a smoothie, you can quickly and easily clean the tumbler with a drop of soap and a little water, as well. If desired, the cup and lid are also dishwasher safe. Furthermore, Nutribullet offers this portable blender in five different color options as of February 2025, each with a clear tumbler and a colored lid and base.
Most customers have positive things to say about this portable blender. One common theme across many reviews is how convenient it is to use. Individuals have stated it's helped simplify their routine, allowing them to make shakes and smoothies anytime they're away from home. While most found the blades and motor to be powerful, others had differing opinions, with some stating they wished it handled ice better than it does.
Purchase Nutribullet Portable Blender at Amazon for $49.99
BlendJet Portable Blender
When you're looking to blend the perfect smoothie to enjoy at the office or after an invigorating workout, the BlendJet Portable Blender can help. This model offers a 16-ounce capacity, putting it among the smaller options on our list. The portable blender uses BlendJet's TurboJet technology to help it make quick work of a variety of ingredients, including ice, fresh or frozen fruit, and greens. It also offers a pulse mode, which allows it to function as a food processor to help you complete a variety of recipe types.
This model has a USB-C rechargeable port, so you can give it a boost whenever you're near an outlet. It's also available in numerous colors, which allows each user personalize their look. As a result, most customers appear pleased overall that they decided to give this portable blender a try.
Many share a positive opinion about the quality of the blender, noting that it feels like a durable and well-built appliance. Others are impressed by how easy it is to clean with just a little soap and water and a blend cycle. Reviews are more mixed about the blender's ability to smoothly blend ingredients. Some note that it leaves a few too many frozen chunks in their smoothie — even when they're careful to add ingredients to the blender in the right order.
Purchase BlendJet Portable Blender at Amazon for $35.20
KPMARE Portable Blender
With its 24-ounce capacity, the KPMARE Portable Blender is another top option for those who want to be able to blend large smoothies, protein shakes, or other frozen beverages. It uses a 6-blade mechanism to chop and mix ingredients to deliver a tasty and refreshing finished product. The bottle offers a unique, off-set design. Beyond giving it visual appeal, the design also helps it to fit comfortably in your hand.
This model is less expensive than some other blenders on our list, such as the BlendJet and the NinjaBlast. However, it also doesn't offer all the features that these higher end models do, such as multiple blending modes, measurement markings on the cup, or a wide assortment of color options (the KPMARE portable blender only comes in black).
Generally speaking, customers have had overwhelmingly positive things to say about this portable blender. Many are impressed by its powerful motor, noting it does a good job combining their ingredients. The USB rechargeable design and relatively long-lasting life are two other features that have been mentioned across several reviews, further indicating this KPMARE appliance is one of the best portable blenders on the market.
Purchase KPMARE Portable Blender at Amazon for $38.99
Hamilton Beach Portable Blender
You'll be able to blend a cool and refreshing summer green smoothie anytime you want with the help of the Hamilton Beach Portable Blender. With a 14-ounce capacity, this is certainly among the smaller models we've discussed. But once you've added all your ingredients to the blending cup, it's a worthwhile device, and all you need to do is press the power button to start blending beverages.
Of course, while the single-button operation makes this model more user-friendly than some others, it also means it doesn't offer different speed or setting options. Additionally, unlike many other models, this blender doesn't offer a cordless operation, so you'll only be able to use it in places where there's an outlet available.
Despite those supposed drawbacks, tens of thousands of customers have reviewed this portable blender, and many have shared how satisfied they are with it. Many note it's a great value for the money thanks to its relatively low cost, combined with its ability to help them craft a delicious smoothie. The blender is also easy to use, making it possible to make a fresh drink from locations outside the home (provided there's an outlet nearby to plug in the appliance).
Purchase Hamilton Beach Portable Blender at Amazon for $19.85
Mulli Portable Blender
There is a lot to like about the Mulli Portable Blender, and considering what it has to offer can help you decide if it's the right product for your needs. The blender offers a 20-ounce capacity, which is larger than some other models on our list (though smaller than a few others). The side of the tumbler offers measurement markings in ounces and milliliters, which helps you easily follow a new smoothie recipe.
Another solid feature of this model is the unique rotating pattern that the blade follows. Instead of spinning in just one direction, there are two buttons that allow you to control which way it spins. Switching between the two will help prevent pieces of food from getting trapped, and ensure your beverage is blended entirely.
Given these features, an overwhelming majority of customers have given this model a rating of four or more stars. Many have mentioned they're impressed with the product's overall performance, sharing it met their needs and made it possible to blend a smoothie countless locations. Some online reviews noted the motor isn't as strong as a standard non-portable blender, though most customers were left satisfied with this appliance.
Purchase Mulli Portable Blender at Amazon for $36.97
Nutribullet Flip Portable Blender
Consider the Nutribullet Flip Portable Blender if you want your healthy and delicious smoothies to stay cooler longer. Unlike other portable blenders that have a plastic body, this features a stainless steel tumbler. Stainless steel is an incredible insulator, and keeps your drinks cold for up to 24 hours.
The Nutribullet Flip Portable Blender is available in several different colors, including black, eucalyptus, and lavender, allowing each individual to find a color to match their personality. This blender offers a unique design from many other products on the market. Instead of attaching the tumbler to a separate cup, the motorized blade is integrated into the design of the lid. After adding your ingredients, simply flip the blender to mix them together. Then, flip it back and pop the lid to enjoy the beverage.
Numerous customers have good things to say about this model. They appreciate the quality of the smoothies and other frozen beverages they're able to craft. Many find it does a good job chopping up ice and yields smooth, consistent creations. Customers also appreciate the ease of this portable blender. They enjoy the ability to toss a few ingredients into the tumbler and enjoy a frozen treat after only a few minutes. Some customers feel this portable blender is too heavy to comfortably pack or carry with them, but most appear glad they bought the device.
Purchase Nutribullet Flip Portable Blender at Amazon for $79.99
Asani Portable Blender
If you're looking for a budget-friendly option that'll help you make frozen beverages at the office, the gym, or when you're out and about, take a look at the Asani Portable Blender. Unlike some other models that offer only a single setting, this appliance offers two blending options. One is designed for softer foods, while the other is ideal for nuts, ice, and other harder ingredients. Depending on the ingredients you add to the tumbler, it can have your frozen beverage ready to enjoy in as little as 30 seconds.
The Asani Portable Blender is designed with portability in mind. Beyond its compact size and USB-chargeable battery, it also features an integrated handle for carrying, and a dual-layer leak-proof buckle to keep the contents from spilling out into a bag. Plus, most of the hundreds of reviewers who've taken the time to review this model sing its praises.
One feature that's noted by several different customers is the power, as many users appreciate how easily it breaks down ingredients to create a smooth finished product. Customers are also happy with how easy it is to clean, and they like being able to wash it out with some soap and water on a blend cycle. While a handful of reviewers have noted concerns about its overall performance (some had trouble getting it to blend their ingredients, and others weren't happy with how long the battery lasted), most reviews indicate this is a worthy purchase.
Purchase Asani Portable Blender at Amazon for $22.99
Methodology
We conducted extensive research to help us compile these recommendations for the best portable blenders available as of February 2025. First, we looked closely at reviews from customers and only selected products that had a rating of at least four stars. We also considered the number of customers that rating was based on, and only included models that had at least 100 total reviews, with some list entries having several hundred or more.
Reviews were not the only factor we considered, though. We also considered the overall usefulness of each model, the size and capacity, various blending options, and battery life (among others).