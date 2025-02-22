Here's The Right Way To Remove Excess Oil From French Fries

Anyone who enjoys making fresh, crispy french fries at home, probably does the same thing when it's time to pull them out of the oil; you drop those searing, hot taters onto a paper-lined plate or paper-lined bowl. The paper towel is a great oil absorber, helping with any excess grease that may have accumulated on your fries, however, the moisture that collects between the paper towel and your freshly fried food might lead to some soggy bites. We recently discovered a better way to remove excess oil from your french fries and all you need is cooling rack.

Advertisement

A cooling rack may feel like one of those frivolous, single-use tools for space-limited kitchens, but we think it's completely worth the relatively minimal investment. A 2-pack of cooling racks from the Ultra Cuisine Store costs around $25 and will get plenty of use, we promise. On the fry front, we recommend you place these cooling racks on top of a baking sheet (you can line it with parchment paper or paper towels for easier clean-up) and then dump your finished fries on top as you season and remove excess oil from them. Creating a pocket of space between the fries and what they're sitting on helps with air flow and circulation, ensuring that your fries stay extra crispy. But don't wait too long to dig in, french fries are best enjoyed within a few minutes of frying — basically, as soon as you're out of the burning-your-mouth zone.

Advertisement