The Crucial Tip That Keeps Broccoli Cheese Soup Extra Creamy

Ever made a classic broccoli cheese soup and found that the texture has come out grainy instead of smooth and luscious? We've got a crucial tip to guarantee your next batch of this comforting dish has a creamy consistency that's off the charts: Always steer clear of pre-shredded cheese.

While super-convenient, the pre-shredded cheeses available at the grocery store tend to contain additives and preservatives, like anti-caking agents, to prevent them from clumping while they sit in the packet. For example, cellulose is a common anti-caking agent found in shredded cheese that also inhibits mold growth. It's safe to eat these preservatives but the real problem lies in the fact that these extra ingredients can hinder cheese from melting more readily into soups and fondues (they will melt eventually but they won't have the same texture as cheese free from additives). Plus, when your dish cools down, it can have an unappetizing grainy texture.

To make the creamiest, smoothest broccoli cheese soup, shred your cheese directly from the block. You can grate it moments before adding it to the base of your soup or do it earlier and set it aside in a box in the fridge if it's more convenient. Then, instead of dumping all the cheese straight into your brothy base, add it slowly and stir until each handful melts in before incorporating more.

