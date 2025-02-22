The Restaurant Alton Brown Says Has 'The Best Double Cheeseburger In America'

Food scientist and TV host Alton Brown has quite the culinary accolades, including appearing on cooking shows like "Good Eats" and "Cutthroat Kitchen" plus several cookbooks. So when it comes to where to find the best double cheeseburger in America, we certainly trust Brown's expert opinion. What you might not expect, however, is the eatery that he thinks slings that meal is in Oklahoma City. It's actually one of Alton Brown's favorite U.S. restaurants — and it's called The Flycatcher Club.

What makes the double cheeseburger at The Flycatcher Club stand out to Brown? Well, back in November 2021, Brown said on X (formerly Twitter) that he had the best double cheeseburger at its sister restaurant, Bar Arbolada. The Flycatcher Club also serves the same burger and a look at its menu proves why it's a stand-out option. According to a photo of the menu on Yelp from December 2023, the double cheeseburger is rather simple with just ketchup, mustard, onions, pickles, and American cheese. But sometimes simple is best to allow the burger to shine. Even better, the burger costs just $7 for a single or $9 for the double that Brown adores.