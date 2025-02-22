The Restaurant Alton Brown Says Has 'The Best Double Cheeseburger In America'
Food scientist and TV host Alton Brown has quite the culinary accolades, including appearing on cooking shows like "Good Eats" and "Cutthroat Kitchen" plus several cookbooks. So when it comes to where to find the best double cheeseburger in America, we certainly trust Brown's expert opinion. What you might not expect, however, is the eatery that he thinks slings that meal is in Oklahoma City. It's actually one of Alton Brown's favorite U.S. restaurants — and it's called The Flycatcher Club.
What makes the double cheeseburger at The Flycatcher Club stand out to Brown? Well, back in November 2021, Brown said on X (formerly Twitter) that he had the best double cheeseburger at its sister restaurant, Bar Arbolada. The Flycatcher Club also serves the same burger and a look at its menu proves why it's a stand-out option. According to a photo of the menu on Yelp from December 2023, the double cheeseburger is rather simple with just ketchup, mustard, onions, pickles, and American cheese. But sometimes simple is best to allow the burger to shine. Even better, the burger costs just $7 for a single or $9 for the double that Brown adores.
More about The Flycatcher Club's double cheeseburger and other menu offerings
It's not just Brown who thinks these eateries sling a superb double cheeseburger, because locals seem to be in agreement. A Yelp review from February 2023 gives it a "5/5" and says it's "fantastic." Meanwhile, another customer review says The Flycatcher Club has "the best burgers" in Oklahoma City. It's not just about the burgers though, because the eatery also serves other sandwiches including a veggie burger with the same toppings, a pork belly sandwich, patty melt, and a grilled cheese for a classic option. Finish it off with a basket of fries or tater tots, which look big enough to share. There are also snacks if you want a light bite with your beer, including French onion dip and corn ribs.
The Flycatcher Club is located at 1137 NW 2nd in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. It's closed on Mondays but the rest of the week is fair game to booze and try Brown's favorite double cheeseburger. And if you want to try it at Bar Arbolada instead, that spot is open seven days a week at 637 W Main St. in OKC. Its double cheeseburger is also $9 and has those same toppings as the one discovered at The Flycatcher Club. For more about the grub in the city, here are the best bars and restaurants in Oklahoma City, which happens to include Bar Arbolada and another eatery called Ludivine that slings a stellar burger.