This Is What Happens To Uneaten Plane Food

Have you ever wondered what happens to uneaten plane food? Well, wonder no further. It turns out that what you may have already suspected is true: The food is discarded and destroyed. Most of the time, the food is not composted and unfortunately, simply becomes waste, even if it was unused and unopened.

Any leftover food on a flight is seen as contaminated with the possibility of spreading food-borne illnesses, and this policy is pretty standard across the airline industries, both nationally and internationally. The airlines will have the leftover food carted to a nearby facility where it is burned in hot ovens or incinerators and destroyed. Sometimes the food waste also ends up deep in our earth, buried. Anything not destroyed, burned, or buried will end up crowding landfills. Presently, the best way for flight passengers to help reduce food waste is to simply not book a flight. However, airlines have been working to reduce food waste in recent years. For example, in Hong Kong, Cathay Pacific sends leftover food to facilities that can turn it into fish feed for farms to use. As legal restraints and strict regulations lift, airlines will be able to start donating more unused food to food banks. Some have done so in the past, but food poisoning hindered the efforts.

