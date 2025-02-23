The Simple Step That Guarantees Perfectly Browned Crispy Rice

Reliably filling and affordable, rice is perfectly poised to serve as a slate for all sorts of flavors. And since recipes like veggie fried rice and garlicky rice pilaf exist, there's no excuse for making a bland bowl of the starchy staple. Even so, you don't have to get too fancy to elevate it; something as simple as heating it on your stovetop can help take your rice from drab to delicious. Enter: Crispy rice, an excellent choice whether you're craving a crunchy accompaniment to your tuna or are simply hoping to revive some leftovers.

Advertisement

There is one crucial step you'll want to remember when making crispy rice: turning your skillet. After all, the magic of crispy rice comes in the form of getting the perfect toasty crunch with every bite, so ensuring a uniform sear on the bottom layer is essential. Heat distribution can be affected by anything from the material of your pan to the tilt of your burner to a slight discrepancy in the thickness of your rice spread from one end to the other. Periodically turning the skillet is your best bet to give your rice the most even crust. Trust, once you flip it to reveal golden brown perfection, you'll thank us.