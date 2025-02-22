Yeast Vs Baking Powder: Which Is Best For Perfect Pizza Dough?

For some, pizza is a religion. The perfect balance of a crispy and puffy crust with the sauce and toppings can be elusive. Making pizza dough from scratch can be frustratingly time-consuming since you need to wait for the yeast to work its bubbly magic on the ingredients. Baking powder is frequently an alternative to yeast in pizza dough since its leavening action is nearly instantaneous. But is baking powder really as good as yeast in getting a good rise to your pizza dough? That's the question we asked master pizzaiolo Tony Gemignani, a 13-time World Pizza Champion master pizzaiolo. "Typically, you wouldn't use baking powder when making pizza and bread," Gemignani replied. "Baking powder is fast acting, and it doesn't create much flavor. It only contributes to the rise."

Conversely, yeast feeds on the dough's simple sugars, and during fermentation, it creates carbon dioxide and ethanol, which puffs up the pizza dough while infusing it with characteristic bready flavor. As Gemignani further explained, "Baking powder is more of a chemical that helps your cookies and cakes rise, but it is still rather dense." To compensate for baking flour's chemical flavor, you'll need to add spices and seasonings to cover it up, and since baking powder pizza dough tends to be stickier, some adjustments may be needed when preparing your pizza pan. According to Gemignani, yeast is far better for pizza dough because it yields a much lighter and digestible crust that's as aromatic as it is flavorful.

