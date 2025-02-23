Hot Sauce Vs Chili Sauce: What's The Difference?

What's in a name? Turns out, quite a few things. At first glance, it might seem that hot sauce and chili sauce are two different names for the same beloved condiment, but upon further examination, there are significant differences between the two. Sure, both are made using one principal ingredient: hot chilies or chiles. However, depending on the rest of the ingredients and country of origin, hot sauce and chili sauce are not necessarily interchangeable.

Commercial hot sauces are the thin, vinegary bottled condiments we all know and love, made by a wide variety of brands from all kinds of chiles and enhanced with other savory spices. These are generally used in small amounts, adding a fiery kick to anything and everything. These days, there is a mind-boggling variety of commercial hot sauces available in regular supermarkets and online specialty shops. Depending on the heat level and uses you intend for the sauce, you can choose from milder classics like Tabasco and Frank's Red Hot to super hot options made with habanero, Carolina reaper, or scorpion peppers.

Chili sauces, on the other hand, tend to be thicker, milder, and sometimes even sweeter than their fierier counterparts. To add to the confusion, there are even more varieties within the chili sauce category, with many styles and brands available depending on how you plan to use the sauce.

