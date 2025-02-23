Hot Sauce Vs Chili Sauce: What's The Difference?
What's in a name? Turns out, quite a few things. At first glance, it might seem that hot sauce and chili sauce are two different names for the same beloved condiment, but upon further examination, there are significant differences between the two. Sure, both are made using one principal ingredient: hot chilies or chiles. However, depending on the rest of the ingredients and country of origin, hot sauce and chili sauce are not necessarily interchangeable.
Commercial hot sauces are the thin, vinegary bottled condiments we all know and love, made by a wide variety of brands from all kinds of chiles and enhanced with other savory spices. These are generally used in small amounts, adding a fiery kick to anything and everything. These days, there is a mind-boggling variety of commercial hot sauces available in regular supermarkets and online specialty shops. Depending on the heat level and uses you intend for the sauce, you can choose from milder classics like Tabasco and Frank's Red Hot to super hot options made with habanero, Carolina reaper, or scorpion peppers.
Chili sauces, on the other hand, tend to be thicker, milder, and sometimes even sweeter than their fierier counterparts. To add to the confusion, there are even more varieties within the chili sauce category, with many styles and brands available depending on how you plan to use the sauce.
Different uses for hot sauces and chili sauces
Tomato-based chili sauces such as the ones made by Heinz are often used in recipes like chili con carne, as a dip for shrimp cocktail, or with burgers and fries as a substitute for ketchup. Asian chili sauces can be savory or sweet, and all are incredibly popular. Among the best-known are the world-famous smooth Sriracha and the chunkier Vietnamese chili garlic sauce made by Huy Fong, which also makes its Indonesian counterpart, sambal oelek. Thick and sweet sauces with a spicy kick are widely used in Asian cuisine as well, commonly served alongside dumplings and eggrolls. If you are a fan of this style, you can also make it at home using this easy sweet chili sauce recipe.
Bottled hot sauces can be used directly off the bottle, splashed onto everything from egg dishes to pizza to add a hint of tangy spice, and a Bloody Mary is nothing without a good dose of this liquid gold. In Mexico, Cholula and Valentina enhance seafood cocktails and fresh fruit, while fiery peri-peri sauce has elevated South African-born chain Nando's to global stardom. Gumbo and jambalaya are made infinitely better when topped with a shake or two of Louisiana Hot Sauce.
Vinegary hot sauces also find their way into hundreds of recipes, from a crowd-pleasing Buffalo chicken dip to spicy fried chicken. They add a zingy bite to salad dressings and will liven up any cream or butter-based sauces such as Hollandaise.