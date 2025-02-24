The Game Meat Andrew Zimmern Doesn't Want You To Marinate

There are a few reasons most wild game cuts aren't a good match for marinades. Because these animals are frolicing in nature and not fattening up in feedlots, wild game tends to be much leaner than your standard meats. Different cuts of venison could have as little as half the fat the equivalent cut of beef does. As Zimmern notes, this makes the flavor less rich and more subtle. Thus, strong marinades run the risk of overpowering the gamey flavor. Marinades can also make lean cuts mushy. "Fatty cuts take well to liquid marinades because they don't over absorb the liquid," the chef says. Considering that marinades don't penetrate much past the surface anyway, the tradeoffs just aren't worth it.

However, there are a few places you can marinate game meats if you so desire. "Wine and rosemary/thyme for working cuts of the animal is about as complex as I get," Zimmern admits. Much like beef, these would be cuts from the deer's legs that have plenty of fat and sinew, making them tough and more ideal for a marinade. Additionally, the chef notes that he will "marinate cubed venison for stew overnight in red wine for a braised dish." Sounds like a master at work.

Catch Andrew Zimmern at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival between February 20-23, 2025, in Miami, Florida.