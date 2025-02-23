Is Bourbon Keto-Friendly?

It's five o'clock somewhere, and that bottle of bourbon is calling your name. Meanwhile, in your other ear, your conscience is whispering, "Remember, you're on a keto diet." But we're here to tell you there's no need to feel guilty. Go ahead and grab your favorite bottle, because surprisingly, bourbon is 100% keto-friendly.

Unlike beer, which can interfere with your keto diet, spirits have zero carbohydrates. Just remember that this rule applies only to the liquor. If you start adding other ingredients to make bourbon cocktails, you'll need to reconsider. For example, unflavored rum, vodka, gin, and even tea are keto-friendly, but flavored liquors, soda, and fruit juices are not. The whole point of this diet is to eat as few carbs as possible, replacing them with fats and protein. While the diet was originally developed to treat epilepsy, many people now follow it to lose weight or improve their health.