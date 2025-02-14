The Trader Joe's Eggs You Can Hatch Into Chicks, Apparently

Before you go running to check which eggs you bought during your last Trader Joe's run, take a breath. The only difference between fertile eggs and the kind you normally buy is that the hens that laid them had access to an open environment — just like the cartons you see labelled as cage-free or pasture-raised. The one and only difference is that, along with all the egg-laying lady hens on the pasture, there was also a male rooster hanging around.

However, because the eggs are collected early and refrigerated from that point on, the chicks have not actually begun to develop. If you're like a lot of people wondering why Trader Joe's even sells fertile eggs in the first place, it's no different than the reason why it sells cartons with other labels: It has to do with its customers' values. As one person who claimed to be a TJ's employee explained in the comments of a TikTok post, "It's the ethical issue of separating male and female chickens, so the labels are labelled 'fertilized' just in case."

Some people aren't comfortable with the idea of having a male rooster around the females, as they can act aggressively. The potential for them to develop into real chicks is also a moral dilemma for vegetarians who eat eggs. Meanwhile, some cultures consider fertile eggs to be a delicacy – case in point Filipino fertilized duck eggs called balut. Having the fertile eggs clearly labelled this way simply means that Trader Joe's shoppers don't have to pay money to support something they think is unethical.

