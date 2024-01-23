Balut: The Fascinating History Behind Filipino Fertilized Duck Eggs

Most people's introduction to balut, or fertilized duck egg, is probably similar to how the reality TV show "Fear Factor" presented it to contestants in a 2002 episode: as a culinary oddity that's hard to eat, let alone stomach. It doesn't help that it's frequently cited in lists that name the "weirdest" and most exotic foods from around the world. This reinforces the idea that the practice of cracking open a fertilized egg to reveal the tiny embryo inside and slurping it all in, including the broth, is borderline uncivilized.

However, a deeper look into this Filipino street food's history reveals its deep roots in local culture. To be clear, the practice of eating boiled fertilized duck eggs isn't limited to the Philippines. With duck farming being a huge industry in Asia, contributing 82.6% of all duck meat produced globally according to a 2015 study published in the Journal of the World's Poultry Research, other countries have their own versions of balut: Vietnam has hôt vit lôn while Cambodia calls theirs phog tea khon.

The difference lies in the number of days the egg is left to incubate. With balut, the ideal length is only 17 to 18 days, when the embryo is not yet fully developed and is still encased in a white covering. Its local moniker is "balut sa puti," which means "wrapped in white." Cambodians, on the other hand, prefer their fertilized duck eggs to be 18 to 20 days old while the Vietnamese like theirs 19 to 21 days old. And, in case you're wondering, given a choice between duck eggs and chicken eggs, duck eggs are preferred because of their thicker, smoother shells.