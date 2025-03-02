12 Unexpected Ingredients For A Delicious Pie Crust
When it comes to securing the perfect pie, there's no doubt that a perfectly formed, tasty base is of as equal importance as the filling. For the base of a pie is by no means purely there for structural purposes, instead providing the perfect contrast in consistency needed for that moreish mouthful as well as intensifying existing flavors of the dish. The ideal pie crust should be flaky, buttery, and slightly crisp on the edges, with a little bite to prevent things from getting too wet. Sure, a sturdy tried-and-tested dough made with butter, flour, and a pinch of salt will often do the trick, but there is in fact a whole world of possibilities beyond these usual suspects that will really take your pie crust to the next level.
Indeed, whether you're looking to secure the perfect tender texture with the right amount of density, or are after totally transforming the flavor profile of your dough for an all-round more nuanced pie, there are a multitude of ingredients — many of which you likely already have in the kitchen — that will enable you to effortlessly take things to the next level. From deep and rich molasses to perfectly puffed up popcorn, here are 12 unexpected ingredients that will make your pie crust the true star of the show.
1. Grated cheese
Whether you're looking to add a tasty boost to your favorite savory pie or put an interesting twist on a sweet one, adding grated cheese brings an unexpected depth of flavor and an irresistibly moreish texture. Incorporating grated cheese into your pie crust doesn't just imbue the pastry with the delicious taste of whatever cheese you're using, but it can also add a delicate crispness to the crust. It can also create an even more indulgent, subtly creamy crumb for that perfect mouthfeel.
You can use whatever cheese you like to add depth to your pie crust, choosing one that best complements the existing flavors of your pie. Sharp cheddar, for example, lends its bold and tangy taste to savory pies in a perfect manner, like in our decadent heirloom tomato and cheddar pie – the robust flavor of the cheese harmonizes beautifully with the equally bold but sumptuously sweet taste of fresh tomatoes. For a more delicate, buttery and mild flavor, opt for something like Gruyère, which effortlessly melts into a pie crust to bring a smooth and nutty richness to pies with ingredients like onions, mushrooms, and bacon, as well as in fruity pies. Or, for an intense flavor boost, consider adding grated Parmesan into your crust mix, where its salty, umami, and slightly fruity flavor will add extra nuance to savory fillings.
2. Crushed potato chips
If you're partial to a pie crust with a little more crunch, crushed potato chips are your secret to success. Their irresistible crispness helps to create an intriguing contrast between a firm and robust crust and a soft, tender filling, securing that ideal balance and preventing things from feeling too soggy or mushy. As an inexpensive pantry staple that nonetheless packs a whole lot of flavor, using chips is one of the easiest ways to take your pie crust to the next level without overcomplicating things.
What's of real usefulness in using potato chips as part of your pie crust is their versatility. With an array of flavors from classic favorites to more inventive combinations on the market, you're sure to find the perfect match for your pie. Classic salted chips, for example, bring a satisfying savory crunch, whilst bolder flavors like sour cream and onion or smoky barbecue can add a new layer of depth for an overall more nuanced pie. Meanwhile, statement flavors like salt and vinegar working particularly well in a crust for our tasty carrot and goat cheese tart, thanks to the acidity of the vinegar balancing the richness of the goat cheese. Whichever flavor you choose to use, it couldn't be easier to incorporate chips into your dough. Simply crush a handful or two and blend them into your usual ingredients. Or, for a more noticeable chip layer with real crunch, just press them into the bottom of the crust.
3. Lavender
Although lavender may not be the first thing you think of when it comes to seasoning your pie crust, be assured it's a game changer. This delicate and fragrant herb boasts a unique floral aroma and subtle sweetness that brings an unrivalled nuance and feel of sophistication to sweet and savory pies alike. Lavender pairs particularly well with fruity and floral flavors, making it an excellent addition to crusts for pies featuring lemon or honey, as well as berries and stone fruits, such as in our elegant plum and lavender pie. Its floral notes can also help cut through excess richness, making it a perfect add-in to the crusts of rich and indulgent pies featuring bold and decadent flavors such as chocolate or creamy custard. In savory pies, too, lavender makes a delicious mix-in to crusts, with its herbal taste making it a great alternative for more conventional cooking herbs such as rosemary and thyme, where its sweeter flavor provides an uplifting contrast to ingredients like sharp cheese or juicy red meat.
When using lavender in your pie crust, remember that a little goes a long way, so be sure to use it sparingly to avoid overpowering your pie crust with its distinct flavor. You can grind dried lavender directly into the mix, adding a little at a time, or, for a more subdued flavor, consider making a compound butter with lavender, and use this as the fat for your crust.
4. Maple syrup
Maple syrup's earthy, decadent sweetness might not be a wholly foreign concept when it comes to making a pie, for sweet and syrupy pies such pecan pie and pumpkin pie typically feature this delicious golden liquid as an ingredient. However, maple syrup is typically reserved solely for the filling of such pies, or is used as a garnish to finish things off. Neglecting to use it in the pie crust is an oversight holding you back from securing one of the most decadent and moreish bases you'll ever make, so it's no doubt time to readdress your prep. In place of some (or all) of the sugar you typically use in your sweet pie crusts, maple syrup adds a complex, woody, and caramel-like flavor that regular sugar can't quite match, setting up your crust to work beautifully alongside warming, lightly spiced fillings or sticky, vibrant fruit. The coherence between pastry and filling in pies such as pecan or sweet potato is significantly heightened by this substitution, resulting in an all-around more cohesive, indulgent dish.
You may find that, when using maple syrup in place of sugar entirely, you end up with a dough that is stickier and thinner than normal, on account of the extra liquid. To fix this, simply readjust the amount of flour and any other dry ingredients you are using for your crust, working in increments until you can feel that you have the right consistency.
5. Balsamic vinegar
When you think of balsamic vinegar, you likely think of it as a garnish or relish, or perhaps as the base for a tasty salad dressing. As it turns out, though, balsamic vinegar makes a wonderful addition to pie crusts, adding a complex sweet, tart, and tangy flavor and helping to cut through excess richness for a nuanced, yet not overly satiating feeling. In savory pies in particular, a balsamic vinegar infused crust works wonders. The natural acidity and subtle sweetness of the vinegar balance out rich and hearty fillings like red meat and caramelized onions, as well as more delicate and earthy flavors such as those of roasted vegetables or tender mushrooms. Sweeter pies, meanwhile, are granted a new dimension from a balsamic vinegar crust, with its sweet-tart flavor profile working in tandem with sharp fruits, or providing a delicious contrast for more sugary, buttery pies.
Regardless of your filling, when you add balsamic vinegar to your crust you bring a refreshing and vibrant lease of life to it, and all that's needed is a splash. Just substitute a small portion of water in your dough for vinegar (1 or 2 teaspoons should be enough to infuse your crust with a subtle taste but you can opt for more should you want a stronger, more noticeable presence), and mix your dough as normal.
6. Tahini
For the nuttiest, smoothest pie crust, there's no better addition than tahini. This creamy, woody paste made from sesame seeds adds a unique depth of toasty flavor and an unctuous earthy richness that will take your pie crust to new heights. Tahini feels at home in both sweet and savory pie crusts, with a subtle bitterness that can help provide balance and nuance to other ingredients. When used as a substitute for some of the butter in your dough, tahini provides a tender, flaky crust with an irresistible mouthfeel, ensuring decadence with every bite.
A tahini infused crust is perfect for pies that feature other earthy, robust flavors, such as roasted vegetables, nutty sweet potatoes, and aromatic roasted garlic, for a flavor-packed pie from top to bottom. In sweet pies, tahini brings a richness to the crust that works beautifully alongside ingredients such as chocolate, honey, or citrus, adding nuance and depth whilst at the same time offering the perfect solution to overly-sweet pies on account of its slightly sharp bite.
7. Sour cream
With a creamy texture and subtle acidic tang, sour cream is the perfect unexpected addition for a tender but nonetheless bright pie crust. Indeed, thanks to its consistency, sour cream works to create a rich pie crust that at the same time does not feel too greasy or heavy. On the contrary, a sour cream crust will be sumptuously soft and easy to cut through, providing the perfect cushioning for any filling without overpowering it. A creamy chicken and mushroom pie for example, is granted even more indulgence via the tenderness of the crust, all while retaining an overall light and vibrant feel. Rich ingredients like cheese and eggs also pair remarkably well with the crust's faint tang, for a tantalizing pie through and through.
When using sour cream in your crust, you can either add in a dollop to your usual mix, adjusting the quantities of dry ingredients where necessary, or swap out some of your usual fat for the sour cream. Using the latter method once more ensures an overall lighter, more digestible pie that won't leave you feeling uncomfortable, but rather wholly satisfied through both its unique taste and decadent texture.
8. Flaxseed
Rich in omega-3 fatty acids and fiber, flaxseeds pack a flavorful and nutritional punch, making them an excellent addition to your pie crust. They impart a delicious wholesome nuttiness upon the crust, whilst also providing it with a little extra texture when added whole to the mix, making for an intriguing and unique base for both sweet and salty fillings. Sweet pies in particular, however, truly feel the benefit of a flaxseed crust. Particularly rich and sweet fillings, like those in a cinnamon apple pie or a syrupy pecan pie, are counterbalanced by flaxseeds' robust earthiness, preventing things from tasting overly sweet. Meanwhile, the slight toastiness of the seeds further adds to the warming, lightly spiced taste of such pies, without contributing extra sweetness. This places them amongst the top contenders if you're looking to create a crust that feels cohesive and equally as delicious as your sweet filling, but won't make the overall dessert feel a little too much.
For optimum crunch, you can go straight ahead and sprinkle whole flaxseeds into your pie crust mix, making sure that they are evenly distributed for the most uniform results. Alternatively, you can swap some of your go-to flour for ground flaxseed (also sometimes labelled flax meal), which will result in a more even texture. Be mindful that, though small, these little nutritional powerhouses pack a punch, so you don't need to add a lot to reap both their nutritional and tasty benefits.
9. Molasses
Known for its dark, robust flavors and hint of natural spice, molasses is a sweetener unlike any other, and thus can be used to create a pie crust that, too, is unlike any other. Its deep, earthy sweetness and notes of caramel and toffee, rounded out by a slight smokiness, grants a complexity that can transform even the most simple crusts and pies into something extraordinary. Perfectly suited to amplifying the existing flavors of warming spices such as cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg, a molasses crust provides the perfect upgrade to sweet pies featuring these toasty seasonings, as well as those packed with tart fruits and delicate berries. In savory pies, too, its deep flavor intensifies fillings without overpowering them, balancing salty and umami flavors with a luxurious deep sweetness. Pies featuring red meat, beer, or hearty gravies, are particularly well elevated by a molasses pie crust, with its syrupy, nuanced taste going toe to toe with dark ales and juicy red meat.
You might also find that adding molasses to your pie crust changes its color slightly, granting it a darker hue, for an even more inviting and attractive appearance that is sure to impress. Add to this a slightly chewier, beautifully dense texture, and you're sure to swear by molasses as your go-to sweetener every time you make a pie crust.
10. Popcorn
In a similar way to potato chips, popcorn grants your pie crust a delectable crunchy texture, whilst also keeping it light and airy at the same time, making it the perfect companion for hearty, creamy fillings. Indeed, popcorn's delicate but crispy consistency creates a crust that feels wholly unique and delightfully soft. Whether you opt for sweet or savory, you're guaranteed great results, with salted popcorn lending an extra savory note to salty fillings and sweet popcorn making the perfect playful base for a crust to a buttery, sugary pie.
To make your pie crust with popcorn, simply crush a handful (or more, depending on to what extent you want the popcorn to be a predominant part of your crust) and mix it with your regular dough ingredients. Opt for a finer crumb for a more even texture and coarser pieces if you really want each morsel to be noticeable with every bite.
11. Bacon fat
Smoky, salty, and ever so slightly sweet, few flavor profiles compare to that of bacon. Whilst most of us are familiar with this crispy, savory, juicy snack, the majority of us are neglecting to use a key product of its cooking process: the grease. In fairness, it might feel a little counterintuitive to harvest leftover bacon grease as the rashers cook, as opposed to draining it off or soaking it up with paper towels. But, as it turns out, bacon grease is your secret weapon to elevating your dishes, and this of course includes your pie crusts. Bacon fat infuses a rich, savory, meaty depth into your pie crust, making it flakier and far more flavorful than a typical butter or shortening-based dough.
The slight smokiness and delicious salty pork taste make this fat perfect for pairing with equally rich and salty fillings, ensuring a totally comforting and wholly satisfying dish. Alternatively, sweet and fruity pies like cinnamon spiced apple pies or warming pecan pies, are taken to new heights by the nuance brought by salty bacon grease, the taste of which beautifully complements any caramelized edges. To grant your pie crust the luxurious richness it deserves, simply swap out some of your butter or usual go-to fat for cooled, strained bacon fat, and revel in the utterly delicious and indulgent crust you end up with.
12. Mashed potatoes
There's no need to reserve potatoes for serving alongside your pie, they make an excellent addition to your pie crust, too! With the buttery soft texture and irresistible creamy, subtle earthiness of mashed potatoes, they have both the taste and consistency that makes your pie crust both tender and undeniably decadent. Made with plenty of milk and butter, too, homemade mashed potatoes add extra moisture to pie crust, keeping you safe from a dry, flaky base that falls apart as you eat it.
So, the next time you have leftover mashed potatoes that you need to use up, simply replace part of the fat in your dough with them. You'll want to make sure the potatoes are well mashed to avoid any unwanted lumps or an uneven dough, so be sure they're perfectly smooth before you add them to the rest of your ingredients. Top your sumptuously soft and moreish mashed potato pie crust with a hearty, meaty filling. You're good to go with a comforting, warming pie that is unctuous enough to truly satisfy, but light and fluffy enough to keep you going back slice after slice.