12 Unexpected Ingredients For A Delicious Pie Crust

When it comes to securing the perfect pie, there's no doubt that a perfectly formed, tasty base is of as equal importance as the filling. For the base of a pie is by no means purely there for structural purposes, instead providing the perfect contrast in consistency needed for that moreish mouthful as well as intensifying existing flavors of the dish. The ideal pie crust should be flaky, buttery, and slightly crisp on the edges, with a little bite to prevent things from getting too wet. Sure, a sturdy tried-and-tested dough made with butter, flour, and a pinch of salt will often do the trick, but there is in fact a whole world of possibilities beyond these usual suspects that will really take your pie crust to the next level.

Indeed, whether you're looking to secure the perfect tender texture with the right amount of density, or are after totally transforming the flavor profile of your dough for an all-round more nuanced pie, there are a multitude of ingredients — many of which you likely already have in the kitchen — that will enable you to effortlessly take things to the next level. From deep and rich molasses to perfectly puffed up popcorn, here are 12 unexpected ingredients that will make your pie crust the true star of the show.