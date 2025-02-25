11 Best Vacuum Sealers, According To Online Reviews

Are you tired of pulling meat from the freezer only to find that it is covered with freezer burn? Would you like to help dry goods last longer in the pantry and prevent them from going stale so quickly? If so, it may be time to invest in a new vacuum sealer. These devices are designed to remove the excess air from food packages for storage in the fridge, freezer, and pantry. In addition to extending the shelf life of foods and protecting frozen items against freezer burn, vacuum sealing offers additional benefits. It can prevent the nutrient loss that occurs due to oxidation, helps you save money by reducing food waste, and can even help marinate foods more quickly or open the door to sous vide cooking.

If you're going to invest in a new vacuum sealer that will allow you to take advantage of all of these benefits, you want to choose a reliable and top-performing model. We've curated a list of the best options on the market to help you narrow down the wide assortment of options and simplify your decision. We took a close look at customer reviews when putting our recommendations together. Each of these picks has over a 4-star rating and has been reviewed by several hundred (often several thousand) customers. You'll find a more in-depth description of our methodology at the end of this article.