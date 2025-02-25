11 Best Vacuum Sealers, According To Online Reviews
Are you tired of pulling meat from the freezer only to find that it is covered with freezer burn? Would you like to help dry goods last longer in the pantry and prevent them from going stale so quickly? If so, it may be time to invest in a new vacuum sealer. These devices are designed to remove the excess air from food packages for storage in the fridge, freezer, and pantry. In addition to extending the shelf life of foods and protecting frozen items against freezer burn, vacuum sealing offers additional benefits. It can prevent the nutrient loss that occurs due to oxidation, helps you save money by reducing food waste, and can even help marinate foods more quickly or open the door to sous vide cooking.
If you're going to invest in a new vacuum sealer that will allow you to take advantage of all of these benefits, you want to choose a reliable and top-performing model. We've curated a list of the best options on the market to help you narrow down the wide assortment of options and simplify your decision. We took a close look at customer reviews when putting our recommendations together. Each of these picks has over a 4-star rating and has been reviewed by several hundred (often several thousand) customers. You'll find a more in-depth description of our methodology at the end of this article.
FoodSaver FM2100 Vacuum Sealer
The majority of reviewers agree that this FoodSaver is the vacuum sealer needed for maximum flavor and freshness. The FM2100 features dual heat strips to ensure each bag is tightly sealed, helping keep your food preserved for longer (up to three years in the freezer). The machine offers both moist and dry settings, helping to accommodate a range of food types. It also has a seal-only option, which can help you take advantage of the potato chip hack of resealing the bag to prevent them from going stale quickly. Each purchase includes an accessory hose, five pre-cut bags, and an 11-inch by 10-inch vacuum seal roll, enabling you to make custom-sized bags.
Thousands of customers have a lot of positive things to say about this vacuum sealer from FoodSaver. One feature mentioned across several reviews is how useful it is. They appreciate how easy it is to use and how much money it helps them save by keeping their foods fresh. Others note that they appreciate the seal-only function, sharing that they use it to reseal bags of chips and other dried foods from their pantries.
Purchase the FoodSaver FM2100 Vacuum Sealer at Amazon for $146.95 (on sale from $99.99)
Nesco Deluxe Food Vacuum Sealer
This Nesco Deluxe Food Vacuum Sealer is another top option to consider when you're looking to preserve freshness in a variety of food items. The vacuum sealer offers three setting options, including dry, moist, and double. The unique double-seal option is designed to increase the strength of the seal for liquid or other moist items, minimizing the concern that they'll leak through the bag. This model comes with two rolls for making your own storage bags (8.6- and 11.8-inches wide), features a built-in compartment to store and cut bags, and has an easy-lock handle to allow users to operate the machine using just one hand.
The vast majority of reviewers gave this model a 4- or 5-star rating. Many of these reviewers share that the vacuum sealer saves them a lot of time and money. It works efficiently to remove the excess air from their frozen and fresh foods, ensuring they last longer in the fridge, freezer, or pantry. Others note the convenience of the integrated bag holder and cutter.
Purchase the Nesco Deluxe Food Vacuum Sealer at Amazon for $139.99 (on sale from $96.99)
Avid Armor Ultra Series Premium Chamber Vacuum Sealer Machine
The Avid Armor Ultra Series Premium Chamber Vacuum Sealer Machine is a commercial option that offers several features that can change how you store — and cook — food. It offers an innovative design that allows you to place the entire bag in the upper chamber, where the machine will seal it with just the press of a button. The vacuum sealer can also help you marinate meats by placing them in a bag in the chamber. It can also help you prepare food for your favorite sous vide recipes. A few other features of this model include the integrated vacuum accessory hose for sealing jars and containers, the straightforward control panel, and the clear glass lid that lets you monitor the process of each cycle.
With its high percentage of 4- and 5-star reviews, this model comes highly recommended by customers. Many praise the quality of the seal it creates, sharing that all of the air is effectively removed from the bags and that nothing leaks out after they're sealed. Many also are impressed with how quickly it works, allowing them to move onto the next bag to seal or item to check off their list. Other users share that the unit seems durable and well-built, giving them confidence that it will last for quite some time to come.
Purchase the Avid Armor Ultra Series Premium Chamber Vacuum Sealer Machine at Amazon for $599 (on sale from $549)
NutriChef Vacuum Sealer
Whether you're looking to freeze bulk quantities of meat, simplify meal prep, or keep your pantry items fresh, you might want to check out the NutriChef Vacuum Sealer. It offers both dry and moist sealing modes and features an easy-to-use design, with a central control panel. Simply insert the bag with your item, select whether you're sealing something dry or moist and whether you want normal or gentle vacuum power, and the machine will take care of the rest. Five medium bags, a vacuum bag roll, and a wine-stopper cork are included with each purchase.
Most customers are glad that they decided to give this model a try. The majority of them awarded it with a 4- or 5-star rating. Many of these customers share that the vacuum sealer is easy to use, allowing them to quickly preserve their foods. They also note that it does its job well, helping them preserve their fridge, freezer, and pantry items. Many also highlight it as a good value for the money given its relatively reasonable price.
Purchase the NutriChef Vacuum Sealer at Amazon for $79.99 (on sale from $54.99)
FoodSaver V4400 2-in-1 Vacuum Sealer
Tired of trying to determine whether your chicken has become a victim of freezer burn? If so, the FoodSaver V4400 2-in-1 Vacuum Sealer might be for you. This model uses automatic bag detection technology, starting to remove the air from a bag as soon as you insert it. It also automatically detects the moisture level of the foods you're bagging and adjusts the mod accordingly. A retractable sealer is integrated into the design, allowing you to seal compatible zipper bags, containers, and canisters from FoodSaver. This handheld tool can also be used when marinating meats and other items. Some other key features of this model include the dishwasher-safe drip tray, the integrated bag storage compartment, and the intuitive control panel.
Thousands of customers have reviewed this model, with an overwhelming majority of them giving it a high 4- or 5-star rating. Several of these reviewers highlight its performance. They are impressed with how easy it is to use and how well it works at extracting all the excess air from each bag to preserve its contents. Many users also commented on the integrated handheld tool, noting its usefulness in sealing cans and other containers. The removable drip tray is another customer favorite. They appreciate how it helps contain any juices and liquids, making it easier to clean up after using the sealer.
Purchase the FoodSaver V4400 2-in-1 Vacuum Sealer at Amazon for $199.49
Zwilling Fresh & Save Handheld Vacuum Sealer
If you want to take advantage of how fresh a vacuum sealer can keep a variety of food items in your home, but don't have storage space for a larger unit, consider the Zwilling Fresh & Save Handheld Vacuum Sealer. The sealer is compatible with Zwilling Fresh & Save containers, bags, and wine sealers, offering you flexible use options. Once docked onto the valve of the bag, all you need to do to use this sealer is press the button and wait for it to suck out the air from the container. Then it will shut off automatically. You can also connect this model with the Culinary World app from Zwilling to keep track of which foods you're storing to help avoid letting anything go to waste.
Several hundred customers have taken the time to review this vacuum sealer, with the majority of them giving it a high rating. Many of these customers appreciate its more compact size. They share that it is easy to store in a drawer or a shelf in their kitchen. Customers are similarly impressed with how simple this model is to use. Its smaller size, many say, also makes it much more convenient to pull out than a full-size vacuum sealer.
Purchase the Zwilling Fresh & Save Handheld Vacuum Sealer at Amazon for $90 (on sale from $65)
Bonsenkitchen Vacuum Sealer
This vacuum sealer from Bonsenkitchen offers a much more compact design than many other models; it weighs only 2.7 pounds and is just over 15 inches long. The vacuum sealer offers four different operation modes for automated vacuuming and sealing, manual controlling of the vacuuming and sealing processes, sealing bags, and using the integrated accessory tool to remove air from containers, sous vide bags, and more. Each purchase comes with 40 vacuum bags to help you start preserving food immediately.
Most customers are satisfied with how this unit performs, with many noting that it simplifies their life. They find that it works quickly and produces a good seal to preserve a variety of foods. The compact size is another feature that many spoke highly of in their reviews. They share that it doesn't take up much space in a kitchen cabinet and that it is lightweight and easy to pull out when they want to use it.
Purchase the Bonsenkitchen Vacuum Sealer at Amazon for $59.99 (on sale from $35.99)
Mesliese Vacuum Sealer
This vacuum sealer from Mesliese offers six different functions to meet the vacuuming and sealing needs of various dry and moist food items. With its 120-watt motor, it can vacuum and seal bags in about 20 seconds, helping you move onto all of the other tasks on your list. A vacuum tube is included with each unit to seal jars for long-term storage. This model is also available in three finish options — silver, copper, and pink — to coordinate with the look of your kitchen.
With thousands of customer reviews — most of which are for 4 or 5 stars — this model looks to be a solid pick that could help you ensure that your foods are preserved for long-lasting freshness. The sealer quality is one feature that many reviewers are impressed by. They share that it is not only easy to use, but that the seal is secure and prevents the contents of each bag from leaking, even with long-term storage. Additionally, many customers appreciate the sleek and stylish design of this sealer, noting that it is a nice addition to their kitchen. They also share that it doesn't take up too much space thanks to its relatively compact size.
Purchase the Mesliese Vacuum Sealer at Amazon for $119.99 (on sale from $84.99)
Chef Preserve Vacuum Sealer
The Chef Preserve Vacuum Sealer is another handheld option for those who don't have a lot of storage space or are looking for a more portable option. The vacuum seal is designed to be quick and easy to use; simply place it on the port of the bag you want to seal, press the button, and within a few seconds, the bag will be ready for storage. This is a wireless option with a rechargeable battery that can seal up to 1,000 bags on a single charge. Each purchase also comes with 30 resealable and reusable bags.
The majority of the hundreds of customers who have tried this vacuum sealer are happy with it. They find that its handheld design not only saves space, but makes it easy to seal bags quickly thanks to its impressive suction power. Once sealed, customers note that the bags remain airtight until they reopen them. Users also appreciate that the battery is long-lasting, allowing them to seal many bags before it needs to be recharged. The included reusable bags, which are dishwasher-safe, are also very popular with reviewers. They are glad that they don't have to throw the bags out after each use, which will help them save more money in the long run.
Purchase the Chef Preserve Vacuum Sealer at Amazon for $99
QIQIAOB Vacuum Sealer
The QIQIAOB Vacuum Sealer is designed to accommodate the varying vacuuming and sealing needs of each type of food. With several options for food type, including dry, moist, and extra moist, along with the option to choose either a normal or gentle vacuum pressure, you'll be able to effectively remove air and seal bags without damaging any of your items. This vacuum sealer is also designed with ease of use in mind; it has a locking design, so that once you insert a bag, you won't need to hold it in place as the air is removed and it is sealed. Some other notable features include the double heat sealing option to ensure liquids or heavy items don't leak, the integrated bag cutter and storage compartment, and the removable and washable drip tray.
An overwhelming percentage of customers gave this model high ratings, indicating their overall satisfaction with its performance. The design is one feature that many highlight in their review. In addition to being attractive, they share that it is intuitive and easy to use. The integrated compartment to hold rolls is another feature many appreciate as well. Several reviewers also praise the machine's powerful suction and quick sealing capabilities, noting that it helps them save a lot of time in the kitchen.
Purchase the QIQIAOB Vacuum Sealer at Amazon for $99.99
Potane Precision Pro Vacuum Sealer
Based on the high rating for this Potane Precision Pro Vacuum Sealer, it is evident that the vast majority of reviewers are convinced that every home cook should own a vacuum sealer. The model is designed to be both functional and easy to use. It has a locking lid, allowing you to operate it using only one hand. It offers a long running time — of up to 100 back-to-back users — to accommodate bulk packaging tasks. A few additional features of the sealer include the built-in cutter bar and bag storage, the accessory port that makes it possible to vacuum seal containers, n and the brushless mechanical motor.
Users have a lot of positive things to share about this model. One feature that many of them highlight is the suction power that helps make sure all of the air is removed from each bag to preserve foods for longer. Customers also find that the vacuum sealer is intuitive, noting that the controls are easy to use. Others find the continuous sealing to be a real time saver. They are glad that they don't have to give the unit time to cool down or reset between bags, as is necessary with many other brands.
Purchase the Potane Precision Pro Vacuum Sealer at Amazon for $174.99 (on sale from $149.99)
Methodology
We closely considered customer reviews to help us compile this roundup of the best vacuum sealers. All of our recommendations have a rating of at least 4 stars and have been reviewed by hundreds — or thousands — of customers. Additionally, the majority of reviewers also gave each of these models a 4- or 5-star rating, which shows that most are very pleased with their purchase. In addition to using customer reviews, we also consider other features when finalizing our selections. A few of these features include the ease of use, suction power, seal quality, and design.