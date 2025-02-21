13 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Making Peanut Brittle, According To A Pastry Chef

Peanut brittle is an old-fashioned candy that combines the nutty crunch of peanuts with snappy caramelized sugar for a downright irresistible taste. While it's a favorite for gift-giving during the holiday season, peanut brittle is just as good for nibbling any time of the year. This classic candy may look simple, but plenty of things can go wrong while making it. From sticky, chewy disasters to brittle that's more bendy than crackly, even seasoned cooks can make common mistakes.

As a former restaurant pastry chef, I spent countless hours perfecting flawless peanut brittle. Whether sent home as a mignardise or used as a garnish to elevate plated desserts, brittle has always been a part of my kitchen repertoire. Precision, preparation, and even environmental factors play important roles in achieving perfection when making a peanut brittle recipe. From properly prepping your workspace to selecting the best ingredients, every detail matters, and understanding the common missteps — like skipping mise en place or undercooking the sugar — can help you create a truly exceptional brittle. Read on to learn the most common mistakes people make when making peanut brittle and, more importantly, how to avoid them.

