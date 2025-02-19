4 Popular Food Brands You Didn't Know Were Canadian

The American-Canadian tariff war has dominated the news. And while the increased rates won't apply until early March, it's worth learning which of your favorite brands will be impacted. Among the food and drinks you may not have known were invented in Canada, many are imported to reach American stores and consumers. In fact, U.S. imports from Canada totaled $421.21 billion in 2024 — a hefty sum. Experts predict that the new 25% levy will cause U.S. citizens serious budgeting concerns. Don't treat the month-long delay as a total reprieve, either; stock-piling items and a rush for perishables could raise prices even sooner. With all that in mind, we're looking at some of the most popular food brands you didn't know were Canadian that are likely to get hit by the tariff.

The list includes McCain Foods, Edo Japan, Nature's Path, and High Liner Foods. Let's take a closer look at these sought-after brands. What products do these popular brands offer, what are their ties to Canada, and how will you be impacted?