4 Popular Food Brands You Didn't Know Were Canadian
The American-Canadian tariff war has dominated the news. And while the increased rates won't apply until early March, it's worth learning which of your favorite brands will be impacted. Among the food and drinks you may not have known were invented in Canada, many are imported to reach American stores and consumers. In fact, U.S. imports from Canada totaled $421.21 billion in 2024 — a hefty sum. Experts predict that the new 25% levy will cause U.S. citizens serious budgeting concerns. Don't treat the month-long delay as a total reprieve, either; stock-piling items and a rush for perishables could raise prices even sooner. With all that in mind, we're looking at some of the most popular food brands you didn't know were Canadian that are likely to get hit by the tariff.
The list includes McCain Foods, Edo Japan, Nature's Path, and High Liner Foods. Let's take a closer look at these sought-after brands. What products do these popular brands offer, what are their ties to Canada, and how will you be impacted?
McCain Foods
McCain is a household name. Who hasn't been tempted by a pack of its crinkle or straight-cut fries in their local supermarket? The brand revolves entirely around potatoes — a niche expertise if we ever did see one. Four brothers founded the brand in the small town of Florenceville in New Brunswick in 1957. Andrew, Wallace, Harrison, and Robert leaned on their family's agricultural background to launch the world's first frozen chip. The small Canadian town grew (it's now Florenceville-Bristol) to become known as the French fry capital of the world but these days it's just a small piece of what evolved into a global puzzle. Today, McCain is wooing younger customers with sustainable fries and the company has even introduced gluten-free chips to its ranks.
It's worth noting that McCain does run a U.S. division. McCain Foods USA Inc. operates out of an Illinois headquarters and has production facilities across America, including Idaho, Maine, Nebraska, Washington, and Wisconsin. It's unclear what impact levies will have on product pricing. McCain has advised that its U.S. production venues are set to support increasing demand in American stores, without directly sharing if their output is supplemented by additional imported goods from Canadian facilities. Any subsequent increases in retail costs will be interesting, especially given the November 2024 lawsuit over McCain's alleged unfair fixed prices. Maybe make room in the freezer while rates are still low — Gastro Chips have an 18-month shelf-life anyway
Edo Japan
While you're hotly debating the true origin of sushi, Edo Japan focuses on quick and accessible service. Specializing in teppan-style dishes, it serves everything from noodles to sushi and udon soup.
So what's the story, and where's the Canadian link? Well, Reverend Susumu Ikuta founded the brand in 1979 after moving to Canada from Japan. He launched his first store in Calgary, expanding to Edmonton in just a few short years. It's a fascinating tale — especially with the founder's unique experience of simultaneously working as a Buddhist minister. Reverend Susumu Ikuta eventually took a step back from Edo Japan as his religious career progressed. In 1999, when Ikuta became the Bishop of Buddhist Churches in Canada, Tom Donaldson took the reins as Edo Japan's CEO. He would hold the position until his retirement in 2016.
Amidst these internal changes, Edo Japan was simultaneously spreading across the U.S.-Canada border. The franchise now hosts stores in states including Connecticut, Arizona, and Texas. A popular sight in food courts or as a standalone restaurant, it will be intriguing to see how things pan out if and when the tariffs hit.
Nature's Path
Nature's Path is a firm favorite for both delicious breakfast granola or cereal. The brand is all about organic foods and Redditors post glowing reviews for its yummy — and even "heavenly" — tasting products. Don't believe us? We placed it 3rd best in our ranked review of 16 of the most popular oatmeal brands.
The company was founded by husband and wife Arran and Ratana Stephens in 1985. However, despite expanding and opening a second production facility in Washington in 1999, Nature's Path's actually has a Canadian birthplace. Launched from Vancouver, it operates across Canada and the U.S.
As North America's largest certified organic breakfast and snack food company, it remains busy across both borders to meet consumer demands. In theory, the separate production facilities should keep cross-border tariffs to a minimum. These taxes are simply a surcharge added to any goods imported from another country; without the need to cross borders, the extra costs don't apply. Therefore, its supply chain diversification could work in Nature's Path's favor. We'll have to wait and see if any behind-the-scenes costs are passed along to consumers.
High Liner Foods
Chances are you've stumbled across High Liner products without even realizing it. Another Canadian brand formed by brothers, High Liner Food launched in Nova Scotia in 1899. In Canada, it's revered as one of the most popular frozen seafood brands — selling products ranging from fish sticks to lemon peppercorn pollock under its own name.
On the flip side, in the U.S., it primarily operates through a multi-brand strategy. Think of it as an umbrella, with different brands controlled by a single company: High Liner's American brands include Sea Cuisine, C. Wirthy, and Fisher Boy. The decision to expand into America was successful. Up to 75% of High Liner's revenue is U.S.-generated, albeit without the main brand name on the labels. Its manufacturing facilities are also located in both the U.S. and Canada, with bases in Lunenburg (Nova Scotia), Portsmouth (New Hampshire), and Newport News (Virginia). That means minimal shuttling of produced goods across borders, essentially forming two separate supply and demand systems.
Despite the lack of post-production border crossings between the U.S. and Canada, High Liner Foods has a different problem: Its reliance on imported seafood. It sources its key products from many different countries, from New Zealand to China and Namibia. That could spell trouble from a tariff perspective, even without factoring in Canada. Even if you're fully up to date with the best sustainable seafood to buy and eat in terms of species, look at the miles it travels. It's worth watching out for price variations across High Liner Food brands.