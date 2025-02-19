The Easy Way To Turn Bourbon Into A Luxurious Ice Cream Topping

It is no accident that you'll find plenty of dessert and biscuit recipes made with a combination of bourbon and chocolate. Many of the tasting notes of bourbon make for an ideal complement to serve with sweets. It is only fitting that we invite some of those whispers of vanilla, caramel, cocoa, fruit, and spice found in your favorite drams to your next bowl of ice cream. Though it sounds complicated, a deliciously tempting bourbon reduction is simple to make.

Reducing bourbon means cooking it slowly over heat. This process also removes the alcohol content in your bourbon of choice, making your bourbon-flavored treat suitable for the teetotaling adults in your home who also have a sweet tooth. Use a double boiler to up the chances that you won't burn the bourbon. Add sugar to the mixture and stir continuously to build a sweet syrup that can be drizzled over bowls of vanilla and chocolate ice cream, used to top batches of ultimate fudgy brownies, and crown slices of cake.