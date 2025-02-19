Make Fresh Fruit Shine With A Drizzle Of One Unexpected Oil

Extra virgin olive oil, chili oil, and even mint oil are all options to elevate a variety of foods, including fresh fruit. An infused oil specifically offers a pop of color and a touch of flavor to a variety of fresh fruits and fruit-forward desserts. Out of the many homemade and store-bought infused oils to use atop fruit, pistachio oil is quite the elevated option. It's an ingredient used in French cuisine, but there are reasons why you should use it no matter where you are in the world.

Pistachio oil is made from pistachios and, therefore, offers a similar flavor profile to the nut. Expect layers of nutty and mildly sweet flavors to be added to whatever fruit you drizzle it on top of. For aesthetics, the oil will have a yellow or green hue, which will contrast nicely with bright-colored fruits like strawberries, mangos, or even cantaloupes. You can make a homemade batch, but pistachios are quite pricey, so it might be a safer bet to buy store-bought oil instead. One option is this La Tourangelle roasted pistachio oil that's sold on Amazon for about $14. The brand is based in California but uses similar methods to how pistachio oil is made in France.