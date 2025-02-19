Make Fresh Fruit Shine With A Drizzle Of One Unexpected Oil
Extra virgin olive oil, chili oil, and even mint oil are all options to elevate a variety of foods, including fresh fruit. An infused oil specifically offers a pop of color and a touch of flavor to a variety of fresh fruits and fruit-forward desserts. Out of the many homemade and store-bought infused oils to use atop fruit, pistachio oil is quite the elevated option. It's an ingredient used in French cuisine, but there are reasons why you should use it no matter where you are in the world.
Pistachio oil is made from pistachios and, therefore, offers a similar flavor profile to the nut. Expect layers of nutty and mildly sweet flavors to be added to whatever fruit you drizzle it on top of. For aesthetics, the oil will have a yellow or green hue, which will contrast nicely with bright-colored fruits like strawberries, mangos, or even cantaloupes. You can make a homemade batch, but pistachios are quite pricey, so it might be a safer bet to buy store-bought oil instead. One option is this La Tourangelle roasted pistachio oil that's sold on Amazon for about $14. The brand is based in California but uses similar methods to how pistachio oil is made in France.
Tips for elevating fresh fruit with pistachio oil and ingredient pairings to test out
Pistachio oil can meld well with a variety of fruits, but there are some options that might benefit more from the flavor and appearance of the finishing oil. The acidity in citrus fruits pairs quite nicely with the rich, nutty flavors of the oil, so consider using it in a dish with lemons, oranges, or limes. This charred citrus salad with the likes of grapefruits and oranges can be simplified with pistachio oil as the dressing. To stick to the basics, replace the lime dressing in our simple fruit salad recipe with a drizzle of pistachio oil. It's also an effortless way to finish off a dessert like our fruit tart recipe.
Rather than incorporate it into a dish, a drizzle of pistachio oil also works with the fresh fruit in your fridge. Chop up some blueberries and strawberries and use this flavorful oil to enhance your healthy snack. Lean into the ingredient with some crushed pistachios on top for more of its flavor and crunch to contrast with the ripe fruit. Chiffonade some fresh basil to add an herby flare to the fruits. And to make it an easy dessert, pair the fresh fruit with a dollop of Greek yogurt or vanilla ice cream, then drizzle the pistachio oil on top for next-level flavor.