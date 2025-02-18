The Controversial Condiment Audrey Hepburn Ate On Her Pasta

Aside from being a Hollywood icon, Audrey Hepburn was quite a star in the kitchen, too. Over the years, she cooked up some fabulous dishes such as baked potatoes with sliced salmon and flourless chocolate cake. However, one condiment that Hepburn often used surprised fans: ketchup. Along with pasta, ketchup was one of Audrey Hepburn's favorite foods. In fact, the actress often mixed these two together to create what's been called her "lazy girl" meal.

Advertisement

In the cookbook titled "Audrey At Home: Memories of My Mother's Kitchen" by Luca Dotti, Hepburn's youngest son notes that she often made this simple meal for the two of them on Sunday nights, after a busy week's work. According to Dotti, "Her very personal view of a good life included relaxing in front of the TV with a plate of penne and ketchup."

You may be wrinkling your nose at the idea of dousing your pasta with store-bought ketchup. It's likely not what you'd expect a refined Hollywood star to dine on. But it's actually quite good, especially as Hepburn used a moderate amount of ketchup mixed with some olive oil, butter, and a generous helping of Emmentaler cheese. Sounds like soul food to us.

Advertisement