Give Your Loaded Fries A Korean-Inspired Makeover

Loaded fries are a fixture item on any sports bar menu. But, why not change them up a bit? Loaded fries have been done in all kinds of ways, from the classic loaded cheese to Michelle McGlinn's loaded gyro version. What hasn't been done yet, however, is a Korean-style loaded fry — which really is a shame. That's because, while sticking with the type of fry that works best for loaded cheese fries, a little bit of Korean inspiration can take your dish in a world of spicy, tangy, meaty, and eggy directions.

So, where do you start? If you want extra flavor, the first step would be to season your fries — and, if you like your food spicy, there's really nothing better than a bit of gochugaru, also known as Korean chili powder. For more dimension, you could add some garlic powder and sesame seeds to the mix — just be sure to do it after you toss them in sesame oil so that everything sticks. Then, after constructing your base of crispy fries and melted cheese, you can start experimenting with all sorts of Korean-inspired toppings.

For example, meat eaters you won't go wrong by adding in some classic Korean bulgogi (although, vegetarians might appreciate bulgogi oyster mushrooms instead). From there, you could throw in some kimchi, a drizzle of sesame oil or spicy mayo, and even top it with a fried egg or two. Garnished with some green onion and dried nori flakes, you'll be in business.

