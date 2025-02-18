Give Your Loaded Fries A Korean-Inspired Makeover
Loaded fries are a fixture item on any sports bar menu. But, why not change them up a bit? Loaded fries have been done in all kinds of ways, from the classic loaded cheese to Michelle McGlinn's loaded gyro version. What hasn't been done yet, however, is a Korean-style loaded fry — which really is a shame. That's because, while sticking with the type of fry that works best for loaded cheese fries, a little bit of Korean inspiration can take your dish in a world of spicy, tangy, meaty, and eggy directions.
So, where do you start? If you want extra flavor, the first step would be to season your fries — and, if you like your food spicy, there's really nothing better than a bit of gochugaru, also known as Korean chili powder. For more dimension, you could add some garlic powder and sesame seeds to the mix — just be sure to do it after you toss them in sesame oil so that everything sticks. Then, after constructing your base of crispy fries and melted cheese, you can start experimenting with all sorts of Korean-inspired toppings.
For example, meat eaters you won't go wrong by adding in some classic Korean bulgogi (although, vegetarians might appreciate bulgogi oyster mushrooms instead). From there, you could throw in some kimchi, a drizzle of sesame oil or spicy mayo, and even top it with a fried egg or two. Garnished with some green onion and dried nori flakes, you'll be in business.
How to serve your Korean-inspired loaded fries
It'd be pretty criminal not to offer a dipping sauce along with your Korean-inspired loaded fries. For this, you could go with a few different options — including extra spicy mayo, Kewpie mayo, sriracha, gochujang, or a selection of all four. To take it even further, you might also consider serving your fries with chopsticks or eating them along with nori sheets instead of with your hands. Served this way, you get to build the perfect bite, wrapping your fries and toppings in the nori before dipping and biting.
If you're serving a big group of people, another idea is to make a loaded fry board. Simply put out a dish of fries with the cheese on top with a spatula and some plates, and leave your toppings on the side. Guests can come by and help themselves, adding just as much bulgogi or kimchi as they like. This takes some pressure off of you as the host, but it also makes your loaded fries more easily adaptable — which only means more of your friends will get the chance to enjoy them. Added to the table along with the rest of your party appetizers, your Korean-inspired loaded fries are sure to be a hit.
For more of a well-rounded meal, consider serving these along with some Korean fried chicken, kimbap, or any of the other 26 Korean dishes you need to try at least once.