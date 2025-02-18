Avoid Dry No-Bake Cookies With One Kitchen Tool

No-bake desserts encompass a wide variety of treats, from no-bake strawberry cheesecake to dark chocolate peppermint fudge. While you might think the only no-bake cookie recipes would be edible cookie dough, no-bake cookies can have the same chewy, tender crumb as their baked counterparts. While you may not need to turn on the oven for no-bake cookies, you do have to turn on your stove. And, in addition to a pot, a candy thermometer is the one kitchen tool that'll ensure your no-bake cookies are moist and cohesive.

No-bake cookie recipes like our chocolate oatmeal cookies use the stove's heat to combine and thicken the sugar, butter, milk, and cocoa powder. The key is to bring these ingredients to a boil to essentially transform the sugar into caramel that'll help bind the oats for a more cohesive no-bake cookie. However, if you boil the sugar for too long, the sugar will get too hot and harden. And, hardened sugar will make for dry, crumbly no-bake cookies.

It's hard to know exactly how long to boil the mixture; some recipes call for one minute while others call for between two and five minutes. Therefore, a candy thermometer is the tool you need to make sure the sugar doesn't get too hot because it'll give you a precise temperature. When the sugar mixture reaches between 190 and 200 degrees Fahrenheit, you'll know it's ready to turn off the heat and stir in the oats.

