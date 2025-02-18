The Key Difference Between Olive Oil Cooking Spray And Regular Olive Oil

Cooking spray provides an easy way to quickly grease baking dishes or oil hot pans. Using an aerosol can rather than pouring oil straight from a bottle can also help cut calories and avoid overly greasy food. However, there is a big difference between most olive oil cooking sprays and regular olive oil, and that lies in their composition.

Advertisement

A bottle of olive oil typically contains nothing but pure, natural oil extracted from olives. There are different varieties, like virgin, extra virgin, and light olive oil, and some bottles may have added flavors like garlic or chili. Extra virgin is basically oil that is unrefined and hasn't been treated with heat. Light or refined olive oil is just pure olive oil that has undergone processing to make it taste milder and increase its smoke point.

Olive oil spray, on the other hand, usually contains additional ingredients, such as anti-foaming agents and emulsifiers to stop separation. Undisclosed propellants are also added to push the oil out of the can. The flavor of olive oil in sprays is far less-pronounced, and while sprays often claim to contain zero calories, this is based on an extremely small serving size –- typically a fraction of a second of spraying.

Advertisement