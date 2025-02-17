The Starbucks Hack For Extra-Crispy Bacon On Your Breakfast Sandwich
Starbucks has some great breakfast options on the menu, but there's something about the humble breakfast sandwich that's oh-so-tempting. Whether it's a classic English muffin or a chewy ciabatta roll filled with eggs, cheese, and bacon, Starbucks has plenty of sandwiches to choose from. Tasting Table even ranked the best Starbucks beverage and breakfast sandwich pairings. But if you have ordered a breakfast sandwich from Starbucks and were disappointed by the chewy, or downright soggy, bacon inside, this hack is for you. After all, it's often easier to make crispy bacon to your liking at home rather than get it on the go.
When you order a sandwich from the coffee chain, the cashier typically asks if you'd like for it to be heated. But when you agree to have the sandwich heated, it's important to ask for the bacon to be placed on top of the sandwich and for the top bun or piece of bread to be taken off before it is put in the oven.
Increase the bacon's heat exposure
When the bacon is exposed to direct heat in the oven, it will crisp up beautifully. By allowing the bacon to sit on top of the open sandwich, the bread and other ingredients are prevented from trapping moisture around the bacon. Exposing the bacon to direct contact with the heat also allows the fat to render, which helps it to crisp up. It's a simple trick with a significant impact on your breakfast — especially if crispy bacon reigns supreme in your book.
With this simple adjustment to your Starbucks breakfast sandwich order, you can ensure every bite has crunchy bacon. For even more ways to improve your Starbucks food order, try Tasting Table's 10 ways to elevate the chain's breakfast sandwiches. From heating tips to extra ingredients to add, there are plenty of ways to amp up the flavor in your morning routine. Just be sure to ask for some extras, like avocado spread, on the side.