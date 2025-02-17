The Starbucks Hack For Extra-Crispy Bacon On Your Breakfast Sandwich

Starbucks has some great breakfast options on the menu, but there's something about the humble breakfast sandwich that's oh-so-tempting. Whether it's a classic English muffin or a chewy ciabatta roll filled with eggs, cheese, and bacon, Starbucks has plenty of sandwiches to choose from. Tasting Table even ranked the best Starbucks beverage and breakfast sandwich pairings. But if you have ordered a breakfast sandwich from Starbucks and were disappointed by the chewy, or downright soggy, bacon inside, this hack is for you. After all, it's often easier to make crispy bacon to your liking at home rather than get it on the go.

When you order a sandwich from the coffee chain, the cashier typically asks if you'd like for it to be heated. But when you agree to have the sandwich heated, it's important to ask for the bacon to be placed on top of the sandwich and for the top bun or piece of bread to be taken off before it is put in the oven.