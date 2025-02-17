The Best French Fry Cutters, According To Online Reviews

This french fry cutter from PrepNaturals is designed to simplify your time in the kitchen. It features three different stainless steel cutting blades, including a grid for cutting potatoes into fries. Two wedge blades (one with six wedges and one with eight wedges) are also included, which can be used for potato wedges, apple slices, and more. The vertical design is easy to use. After inserting the blade into the container, place your potato (or other fruit or vegetable) on top of it and use the food holder to push it through the grid or wedge blade.

There are a few standout features of this model that could make it a good fit for different consumers. First, unlike many other fry cutters which need to be washed by hand, all of the components of this model can be cleaned in the dishwasher. It also offers more compact storage that many other models; it comes with a blade organizer to keep everything neat and prevent accidental injury.

Hundreds of customers have taken the time to review this fry cutter, and most of them decided its quality and performance deemed it worthy of a four or five-star rating. In their reviews, many mention that it can cut through potatoes quickly and remark on how much time they are able to save by using this device instead of a knife. Other positive reviews center around the quality of the fries customers are able to make with this tool. Several share that it helps them create consistently delicious and evenly cut french fries.

Purchase the PrepNaturals 3-in-1 french fry cutter on Amazon for $25.99