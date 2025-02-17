The Best French Fry Cutters, According To Online Reviews
If you've ever tried to prepare homemade french fries, then you know how challenging it can be to evenly slice the potatoes into uniform fries. Beyond looking strange, if you end up with uneven slices, then your fries aren't going to cook correctly. Some will be overly crisp or burnt, while others will be nowhere near done. If you want to make better french fries at home, it is time to consider purchasing a french fry cutter. These devices not only make it possible to evenly slice your fries, but they make quick work of it too, which helps you get your meal finished and ready to enjoy even faster.
However, with so many different french fry cutters on the market, it can be challenging to know which one you should purchase. To help you make an easier and informed decision, we pulled together a list of the best options. We closely considered the average star rating, number of customer reviews, and percentage of four and five-star reviews to make sure we were presenting the best of the best. You can learn more about our methodology at the end of this article. For now, keep reading to discover which french fry cutter will get you on your way to making crispy fries in the air fryer, oven, or deep fryer.
Sopito french fry cutter
If you're tired of trying to figure out how to cut potatoes when making fries, you might want to take a look at this professional french fry cutter from Sopito. It features a large cutter box, which is capable of accommodating whole potatoes that are up to 5.58 inches by 3.51 inches. After inserting your potato into the box, simply use the ergonomic handle to press it through the slicing blade. Within a few seconds, you'll have up to 49, ½-inch thick fries ready to toss in the deep fryer, oven, or air fryer. Sopito also offers other models with slicing blades that can make ¼ or ⅜-inch fries. Beyond its uses for potatoes, you can also use this model to slice a variety of other vegetables, including carrots, eggplants, and cucumbers.
With its retail price of just over $50, this is one of our best budget-friendly picks. It could be a good fit for those who want to try a professional-grade french fry cutter without making a large initial investment. It also comes highly recommended, with the vast majority of reviewers giving it a four or five star rating. Several users shared that they were pleased with how easy it is to use. They like that they don't need to exert a lot of force to send the potato through the blades. Others note that it feels like a high-quality tool and share that it feels very durable and sturdy. The two included blades were also a positive, according to many reviewers, as they allow for different-sized fries for different occasions.
PrepNaturals 3-in-1 french fry cutter
This french fry cutter from PrepNaturals is designed to simplify your time in the kitchen. It features three different stainless steel cutting blades, including a grid for cutting potatoes into fries. Two wedge blades (one with six wedges and one with eight wedges) are also included, which can be used for potato wedges, apple slices, and more. The vertical design is easy to use. After inserting the blade into the container, place your potato (or other fruit or vegetable) on top of it and use the food holder to push it through the grid or wedge blade.
There are a few standout features of this model that could make it a good fit for different consumers. First, unlike many other fry cutters which need to be washed by hand, all of the components of this model can be cleaned in the dishwasher. It also offers more compact storage that many other models; it comes with a blade organizer to keep everything neat and prevent accidental injury.
Hundreds of customers have taken the time to review this fry cutter, and most of them decided its quality and performance deemed it worthy of a four or five-star rating. In their reviews, many mention that it can cut through potatoes quickly and remark on how much time they are able to save by using this device instead of a knife. Other positive reviews center around the quality of the fries customers are able to make with this tool. Several share that it helps them create consistently delicious and evenly cut french fries.
Vevor commercial french fry cutter
The Vevor commercial french fry cutter is designed to make quick work of slicing through potatoes — and other fruits and vegetables. It could be the right fit for you if you are looking for a cutter that allows for vertical operation, but don't have the space or desire to mount one to your wall. After placing the potato over the grid, pull the ergonomic handle down to push it through the slots and create your french fries without overly exerting yourself. It also features non-slip feet, which prevent it from sliding around as you work. Four different blades are included with each purchase. Three of them feature a grid shape for making french fries, and come in ¼, ⅜, or ½-inch sizes. The fourth blade will cut oranges, apples, and potatoes into six wedges. Each blade is made from durable stainless steel, which helps it slice through hard potatoes.
Based on the large percentage of four and five-star ratings, this is another popular pick. Many reviewers share that they are impressed with how well it works and the quality of the fries they are able to make with it. They say that the blades are very sharp, which allows the cutter to make quick work of transforming a whole potato into french fry-sized pieces. Others share that this tool is of high-quality, noting that its heavy-duty and rugged construction provides them confidence that it will last for a long time.
Sopito electric french fry cutter
Manual french fry cutters are quicker and more efficient than trying to slice potatoes by hand. But, this electric french fry cutter from Sopito takes things to a new level. You'll appreciate the fully electric design of the cutter, which eliminates the need to use a lever. Instead, all you need to do is insert your potato into the compartment and then press and hold the "forward" button. The machine will automatically push the potato through the cutting grid for you, yielding perfectly sliced fries. The slicer comes with a grid-shaped blade that will allow you to make ½-inch fries, though another variation from the manufacturer includes both ½-inch and ⅜-inch blades. Once you've finished slicing your potatoes, the cutting blade can be removed and hand-washed using a soft cloth.
An overwhelming majority of users gave this model a four or five-star rating. Many of those reviewers rave about how it has transformed their time in the kitchen and made the task of cutting potatoes for fries practically effortless. Similarly, they share that the tool is a real time-saver that cuts down their prep time down significantly. Other users consider it a great value for the money. While it isn't the cheapest option, some say that it is worth the investment because of how much time it saves them, and it diminishes the need to buy frozen fries at the grocery store.
New Star Foodservice extra heavy duty french fry cutter
If you find yourself making french fries several times a week, you might find the wall-mounted New Star Foodservice french fry cutter appealing. The fry cutter features a durable cast iron and aluminum body with a stainless steel cutting blade. The grid-shaped stainless steel blade cuts potatoes into ⅜-inch wide strips, though the manufacturer also offers variations of this model that come with a ¼- or ½-inch grid for thinner or thicker fries to match your preferences.
This french fry cutter is backed by overall positive reviews from customers. One feature that several appreciate is its functionality. Others note that it seems to be very well constructed and compare it to a product one might find in a restaurant — and some folks even report buying it for commercial use.
Shsycer french fry cutter
If you are looking to make cutting potatoes much easier, while also being able to slice them in different ways to make thin and crispy french fries, wider steak fries, or even potato wedges, you might want to consider the Shsycer french fry cutter. While many other models only come with one or two blade sizes, this cutter includes five different blades, allowing you to cut ¼, ⅜, or ½-inch pieces. You can also opt to use the six or eight-wedge blades for potatoes, carrots, cucumbers, or other fruits or vegetables. The fry cutter is easy to use; just pull the handle down to push the potato through the slicing blade. It also has suction cups on its feet to keep it from sliding.
Customers are overall very impressed with this french fry cutter. In their reviews, many note that it is durable and solidly built. Others share that they find it easy to use and that the shape blades quickly slice whole potatoes into perfectly cut french fries. Many even note that it can handle big potatoes well, which means they don't have to cut it before they slice it.
Weston professional french fry cutter
This professional french fry cutter from Weston can be both mounted to a wall or used on the countertop. This allows greater flexibility than some other models on this list, which can only be used one way or the other, allowing you to select the placement that best matches the layout of your kitchen and how often you typically make french fries. If you choose to use this model on your countertop, you'll appreciate the suction cup feet that help keep it in place. It comes with a ⅜-inch stainless steel cutting blades, but additional sizes are available for a separate purchase from the manufacturer to wedge potatoes or make thicker or thinner fries.
Customers overwhelmingly gave this fry cutter a four or five-star rating. Several highlight its cast iron construction, sharing that it feels really solid and that it makes quick work of potatoes. The majority are also pleased with the quality of the fries it produces, as well as how thick they are. The suction cups are another feature that many point to in their reviews, noting that they help keep the cutter from sliding.
Sopito potato cutter
This Sopito fry cutter offers a more compact design than many of the products on our list. This may make it a more suitable choice for those who have limited storage space in their kitchen. Despite its smaller size, it is still easy to use. While smaller or medium potatoes can be placed directly into the cutting box, you will need to cut larger potatoes in half first. However, unless you want to, there is no need to peel the potatoes before you slice them. Just press on the plate to send each potato through the ½-inch grid to create evenly-sliced fries. The cutter is designed with durability in mind. It features a sturdy ABS plastic body (that is BPA-free), stainless steel bearings, and anti-slip pads.
Overall, individuals who have tried this fry cutter are pleased with its performance; most users gave it either a four or five-star rating. One feature that stands out across several reviews is the quality of the cuts it makes. Reviewers note that it makes clean and even cuts, leaving them with potatoes that are ready to fry. Users are also pleased with how easy the cutter is to clean. Unlike some other models, this fry cutter can go in the dishwasher.
Cuglb French Fry Cutter
Are you on the fence about whether or not a french fry cutter is a worthy purchase? It's understandable, since many models can cost upwards of $100. With a retail price of just over $50, the Cuglb french fry cutter may be the ideal compromise. It is a much more affordable option that still delivers professional results. It even comes with two different blade sizes – ½-inch and ⅜-inch — allowing you to make wider or thinner fries to match your preferences. Each blade — as well as the body of the cutter — is made from restaurant-grade stainless steel, which contributes to its overall durability. The blades are even dishwasher-safe. This fry cutter also features a generously-sized cutting box, which is large enough to accommodate most whole potatoes without the need to cut them into smaller pieces first.
Most reviewers speak very highly of this model. They note that its sharp blades and build quality make it easy to use. It slices through potatoes with ease and cuts down on work time significantly. Many customers also feel that this option is a good value for the money. They feel that it is reasonably priced, especially given how much it simplifies their french fry-making experience.
Tiger Chef commercial-grade french fry cutter combo set
This french fry cutter combo set from Tiger Chef may be the ideal choice for the home chef who wants to play with different fry shapes and sizes. The set includes five different blades — ¼, ⅜, and ½-inch ones — as well as a six-wedge and eight-wedge. In addition to helping you slice potatoes with ease, these blades will also allow you to prep various other types of fruits and vegetables. Tiger Chef designed this french fry cutter to be long-lasting and durable. It is commercial-grade quality, with a heavy-duty cast iron body and stainless steel blades, which are bolted into place to keep the blade from moving. You can use this cutter on the counter, as its suction cup feet keeping it from sliding around, or mount it to your wall for convenience. One additional stand-out feature of this model is its longer handle. This feature helps provide better leverage to make it even easier to send each spud through the slicing blade.
Overall customers are pleased with the performance of this fry cutter, with most giving it a high rating. In their write-ups, many share how impressed they are with the french fries it produces. They find that it is a time-saver in the kitchen. Several also feel that it is good value, despite its relatively high price tag. Some note that they have tried cheaper units without success, but that this model actually works and is well worth the extra money.
Ico French Fry Cutter
The all stainless-steel design of the Ico french fry cutter makes it a durable and top-performing model worth buying. Despite its durable construction, the cutter is relatively compact and lightweight; it comes in at only about 1 pound. This makes it easier to store in the kitchen and pull down from a cabinet when you're ready to make french fries. However, because of its more compact size, you will need to do slightly more prep work than is necessary with some of the more commercial cutters. The manufacturer recommends peeling potatoes and trimming the edges so that they are flat before you try to slice them. You can also use this on a variety of other vegetable types, including carrots, cucumbers, onions, and bell peppers. However, it is not recommended for sweet potatoes.
Thousands of customers have reviewed this fry cutter, with most giving it either a four or five-star rating. One feature that many highlight in their write-ups is the quality of fries they're able to make with it. They appreciate how easily the sharp blades cut through each potato, leaving them with even slices to turn into fries. Many also appreciate its relatively low price and identify that it's a good value.
Methodology
As we compiled our recommendations for the best french fry cutters, we evaluated each model based on the customer reviews it had. All of the products on our list have been reviewed by several hundred customers — or, in many cases, several thousand. They also all hold an average rating of four stars or higher. In addition to looking at this overview for each product, we also took a closer look at the breakdown of the ratings customers gave. An overwhelming majority of users gave all of our picks a four or five-star rating.
To further narrow down our list of recommendations, we considered the features and overall functionality of each french fry cutter. We looked at the efficacy of the cutter, if any additional prep work (like slicing the potato beforehand) was required, and the overall satisfaction of the user. We also included options to match different budgets and user preferences (including wall-mounted and countertop cutters).