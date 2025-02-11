Costco's Decadent New Bakery Item Is A Mashup Of Classic Desserts
Costco's bakery has created a new dessert item based on two famous desserts: cheesecake and tiramisu. In 2024, Costco brought out its Orange Dreamsicle Cheesecake, which captured the iconic vanilla and orange flavors of childhood, and its popular White Chocolate Raspberry Cake, which lightened up the classic flavors of vanilla, raspberries, and white chocolate with a layer of mascarpone mousse. Now, Costco has combined the time-honored flavors of Italian tiramisu — coffee, mascarpone cheese, and cocoa powder — with its traditional cheesecake to create its new Tiramisu Cheesecake.
This over 4-pound cheesecake, which sells for $23.99, starts with a graham cracker and cocoa powder crust. The next layer is a cold brew coffee cheesecake. Its light tan color is reminiscent of a cappuccino, another Italian classic. The cheesecake is finished with a mascarpone topping that TikTok user @CostcoHotFinds, who recently reviewed the cheesecake, describes as "light" and "fluffy." More cocoa powder is sprinkled over the topping in a nod to tiramisu's traditional cocoa powder dusting.
Amazing cheesecake, or too much coffee flavor?
Interestingly, the sign @CostcoHotFinds filmed for her TikTok video lists cheesecake ingredients that match her description of the tiramisu cheesecake's taste. However, Reddit user Ojade1, who broke the news of the new cheesecake on the r/Costco subreddit, photographed a sign with slightly different ingredients, specifically a cold brew whipped topping with mascarpone in the batter.
The cheesecakes look the same in both images, so it seems that the new dessert is flavored with cold brew coffee, just as @CostcoHotFinds described. Reviewers tend to agree. Reddit user Kigurumix tried the new Tiramisu Cheesecake and didn't like it due to the coffee flavor in the cheesecake. However, Kigurumix's husband, who likes coffee flavors, thought Costco's Tiramisu Cheesecake tasted great.
Reddit user bygshoe, who claims to work at Costco, sampled the new cheesecake and says that it's "airier" than a standard Costco cheesecake. As of this writing, Costco's Tiramisu Cheesecake is available in some Pacific Northwest states and has also been spotted in Alaska and Dallas, Texas, but is not yet available in every Costco. Reddit user theloo1973 is located in California, and says the cheesecake is unavailable in their local area.