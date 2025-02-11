Costco's Decadent New Bakery Item Is A Mashup Of Classic Desserts

Interestingly, the sign @CostcoHotFinds filmed for her TikTok video lists cheesecake ingredients that match her description of the tiramisu cheesecake's taste. However, Reddit user Ojade1, who broke the news of the new cheesecake on the r/Costco subreddit, photographed a sign with slightly different ingredients, specifically a cold brew whipped topping with mascarpone in the batter.

The cheesecakes look the same in both images, so it seems that the new dessert is flavored with cold brew coffee, just as @CostcoHotFinds described. Reviewers tend to agree. Reddit user Kigurumix tried the new Tiramisu Cheesecake and didn't like it due to the coffee flavor in the cheesecake. However, Kigurumix's husband, who likes coffee flavors, thought Costco's Tiramisu Cheesecake tasted great.

Reddit user bygshoe, who claims to work at Costco, sampled the new cheesecake and says that it's "airier" than a standard Costco cheesecake. As of this writing, Costco's Tiramisu Cheesecake is available in some Pacific Northwest states and has also been spotted in Alaska and Dallas, Texas, but is not yet available in every Costco. Reddit user theloo1973 is located in California, and says the cheesecake is unavailable in their local area.

