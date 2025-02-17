The Shredded Veggie That's Actually Worthy Of Your Grilled Cheese

Sauteing Brussels sprouts is the perfect gateway for introducing even more intricacy into your grilled cheese sandwich. Make it restaurant-worthy with a balsamic glaze, or if you have the time, throw in some caramelized onions. Your grilled cheese sandwich will be a heavenly blend of sweet, savory, and tangy flavors. Sage butter — a sophisticated mix of aroma and richness — is another terrific choice. Even chopped nuts have a spot alongside the Brussels sprouts, whether we're talking pine nuts, pistachio, or any variety you prefer.

A good cheese pairing can also elevate your Brussels sprouts grilled cheese even further. For the sandwich's filling, consider opting for Swiss cheese, cheddar, or Gruyere — some of the best cheeses for your grilled cheese sandwich. Not only do they have great meltability, but their nutty tone also complements the Brussels sprouts nicely.

For those still on the fence over Brussels sprouts' bitterness, just make sure you buy fresh, small, and green ones that are firm to the touch. The longer you cook, the more bitter they are, so when you are sauteing, take them off the heat as soon as they become tender. Once you've got the sauteed Brussels sprouts, the rest of the grilled cheese sandwich should come together as usual, only there are veggies layered with the cheese. You can even add smoky, savory bacon to take things up an even higher notch.

