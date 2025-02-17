What Are Quest Cookies Sweetened With?

Whether a juicy steak or a chickpea salad is more your style, protein is an essential part of the foodie's lifeblood. In fact, the word "protein" itself comes from the Greek "protos" meaning "first," a nod to how fundamental adequate protein intake is for good nutrition. Luckily, a kaleidoscope of protein bars tailor-made for sweet-toothed foodies has bloomed across grocery aisles, making it easier for folks to hit their protein goals. However, the infamous hamartia when it comes to protein bar brands is ironically unhealthy amounts of artificial sweeteners. So, what kind of sweetener do Quest protein cookies use? Stevia? Honey? Molasses? All good guesses, but no! It's erythritol, of course!

It's no secret that overdoing it on sugar can negatively impact the body. To help reduce their daily added sugar intake, many foodies have turned to foods with "sugar-free" or "diet" labels, which are sweetened with sugar substitutes or alternatives like erythritol. The FDA recommends a daily intake of 50 grams of protein for adults, and one Quest chocolate chip protein cookie covers an impressive 15 of those grams with zero grams of added sugars. That's a good thing ... right?

Erythritol comes in the form of sugar-like crystal granules or as a fine white powder. It's considered relatively safe for consumption in small amounts as a FDA-regulated food additive, and it doesn't affect glucose or insulin levels, which can be great for folks regulating their blood sugar. But, zero-calorie erythritol isn't a quick-fix answer for dropping table sugar.

