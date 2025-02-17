The Sausage Brand To Try If You Love McDonald's Breakfast Sandwiches

Salty, savory, decadent and just the slightest bit sweet, a sausage-laden McDonald's breakfast sandwich hits all the right gustatory notes. Of the many ingredients that make morning menu items like the Sausage McMuffin or Sausage McGriddles so great, the star of the show tends to be the porky patties. Though their flavors remain unmatched against homemade renditions and some competitors' breakfast sandwich offerings alike, a savory dupe may be hiding in the frozen section of a major retailer, according to those in-the-know.

Advertisement

Mike Haracz, a former McDonald's corporate chef, learned a few tricks of the trade while working at the golden arches. With this breadth of knowledge plus some research, he's managed to replicate some of the chain's most iconic offerings and even track down several copycat ingredients in the process, one of which being the iconic McDonald's sausage patty. In a TikTok shared by Haracz, he explains that a near-identical pork patty can be found at Walmart. Tucked somewhere in the frozen aisle alongside other breakfast items, the sausage to seek out is Walmart's Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties.

As Haracz reports, Walmart's pork patties are the closest to McDonald's breakfast sausages based on the ingredients that they share, citing that both contain pork, water, salt, and that the sweeteners and natural flavors are about the same. That said, there are a few differences in terms of the fat content as well as the preservatives added.

Advertisement