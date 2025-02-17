The Sausage Brand To Try If You Love McDonald's Breakfast Sandwiches
Salty, savory, decadent and just the slightest bit sweet, a sausage-laden McDonald's breakfast sandwich hits all the right gustatory notes. Of the many ingredients that make morning menu items like the Sausage McMuffin or Sausage McGriddles so great, the star of the show tends to be the porky patties. Though their flavors remain unmatched against homemade renditions and some competitors' breakfast sandwich offerings alike, a savory dupe may be hiding in the frozen section of a major retailer, according to those in-the-know.
Mike Haracz, a former McDonald's corporate chef, learned a few tricks of the trade while working at the golden arches. With this breadth of knowledge plus some research, he's managed to replicate some of the chain's most iconic offerings and even track down several copycat ingredients in the process, one of which being the iconic McDonald's sausage patty. In a TikTok shared by Haracz, he explains that a near-identical pork patty can be found at Walmart. Tucked somewhere in the frozen aisle alongside other breakfast items, the sausage to seek out is Walmart's Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties.
As Haracz reports, Walmart's pork patties are the closest to McDonald's breakfast sausages based on the ingredients that they share, citing that both contain pork, water, salt, and that the sweeteners and natural flavors are about the same. That said, there are a few differences in terms of the fat content as well as the preservatives added.
Using the delicious dupe in a breakfast sandwich
Building a copycat breakfast sandwich is simple with the right sausage patty. Of course, the pork product isn't the only ingredient that can make or break breakfast. Whether you recreate a Sausage Biscuit or a Sausage Egg & Cheese Bagel, choose ingredients wisely and remember that adding or subtracting anything can change the profile of the sandwich.
For example, toasting and buttering the bread makes a huge difference when making a sandwich that resembles that of Mickey D's. Steps like seasoning Walmart's patties with a sprinkle of rosemary and frying or griddling them (as opposed to microwaving) can also replicate similar flavors and texture, much like adding a drizzle of maple to homemade McGriddle cake batter, or steaming eggs for fluffy results. Naturally, aesthetics shouldn't be ignored either, which is why cooking eggs in a ring mold is a must.
Last but not least, remember that the way in which components are layered into the sandwich can impact dining on a sensory level — most sandwiches are assembled with cheese on the bottom, followed by a sausage patty, and topped with egg. Likewise, don't forget to wrap a finished sandwich in foil or baking paper as doing so allows for some steaming, prompting ingredients to melt and flavors to meld, mimicking that McDonald's magic even further. Just like that, a sausage-laden copycat breakfast sandwich has never been easier to achieve.