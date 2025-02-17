6 Drinks You Haven't Made With Your Nespresso Yet (But Should)

The world of Nespresso is vast, multi-layered, and edgy, with coffees from across the globe and seemingly endless pods of espressos, ristrettos, single origin coffees, barista creations, and rare blends in the Reviving Origins collection. It could take months to try them all — before Nespresso restarts and reinvents the parade of flavors marching toward your kitchen. If that's not enough to satisfy the java proclivities of most humans, there's another level to explore: the ever-evolving potential for creative coffee drinks made with your Nespresso machine.

You could start experimenting on your own, but hit-and-miss isn't always ideal, especially when you want a special treat for your clan or yourself. That's why we've put together a list of six delectable Nespresso-based coffee drinks you may not have yet tried. As deeply rich and luscious as they are, it's easy to be intimidated by making them at home — but it's much easier than you'd imagine. Plus, diving off the deep end with new ideas is what makes us all masters of the culinary game. In that vein, here are some Nespresso drinks to satisfy the coffee-explorer within. All are tried, tested, and approved by devoted coffee connoisseurs, including some from the Nespresso team itself.