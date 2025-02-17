The Hands-Down Best Yasso Flavor To Satisfy Your Frozen Yogurt Craving

Frozen yogurt is one of the best options whenever you're craving a frozen dessert – and, while it's not ice cream, the yogurt treat comes with nearly as much variety. All kinds of brands make all kinds of frozen yogurt flavors, though Yasso, in particular, is known as one of the best. The brand makes everything from mint chocolate chip to chocolate chip cookie dough, though one particular flavor reigns supreme. That flavor — as outlined in Tasting Table's ranking of the best Yasso Greek yogurt bars – is black raspberry chip, which ranked as the No. 1 choice.

Such success boils down to black raspberry chip's combination of key flavors and chocolate chip-based texture. On the ingredient side, the combination of black raspberry and chocolate — via both white and dark chocolate chips — creates a richness and depth that brings both fruit and chocolate flavors to the forefront. That profile blends well with the nature of the Yasso bar. Unlike other Yasso iterations, the black raspberry version isn't overly icy or grainy, per Tasting Table's ranking, but instead maintains a creaminess so thorough you'll forget it's not actually ice cream. Further proving the point, the black raspberry variation has 4.6 stars on Yasso's website as of this writing, so there's a consensus on just how good it tastes.

That's not to say you have to have black raspberry to satisfy your Yasso cravings. Rather, a few other Yasso bars fared similarly well in Tasting Table's list — and maintain one common flavor.