The Hands-Down Best Yasso Flavor To Satisfy Your Frozen Yogurt Craving
Frozen yogurt is one of the best options whenever you're craving a frozen dessert – and, while it's not ice cream, the yogurt treat comes with nearly as much variety. All kinds of brands make all kinds of frozen yogurt flavors, though Yasso, in particular, is known as one of the best. The brand makes everything from mint chocolate chip to chocolate chip cookie dough, though one particular flavor reigns supreme. That flavor — as outlined in Tasting Table's ranking of the best Yasso Greek yogurt bars – is black raspberry chip, which ranked as the No. 1 choice.
Such success boils down to black raspberry chip's combination of key flavors and chocolate chip-based texture. On the ingredient side, the combination of black raspberry and chocolate — via both white and dark chocolate chips — creates a richness and depth that brings both fruit and chocolate flavors to the forefront. That profile blends well with the nature of the Yasso bar. Unlike other Yasso iterations, the black raspberry version isn't overly icy or grainy, per Tasting Table's ranking, but instead maintains a creaminess so thorough you'll forget it's not actually ice cream. Further proving the point, the black raspberry variation has 4.6 stars on Yasso's website as of this writing, so there's a consensus on just how good it tastes.
That's not to say you have to have black raspberry to satisfy your Yasso cravings. Rather, a few other Yasso bars fared similarly well in Tasting Table's list — and maintain one common flavor.
Try Yasso's black raspberry chip bar the next time you're craving frozen yogurt
Who says ice cream has to be the king of frozen desserts? Thanks to Yasso, frozen yogurt should be more than enough to satiate your sweet tooth, as evidenced by not only its best flavor — black raspberry chip — but also by its other chocolate chip-studded yogurt bars. In fact, black raspberry chip is followed by coffee chocolate chip and mint chocolate chip, both of which blend chocolate chips with other distinctive and complementary flavors. Clearly, there's a theme here; Yasso is at its best when using chocolate chips.
As for why the chips have yielded the best results? Tasting Table pinpoints not only each Yasso bar flavor combination but also the ways in which chocolate chips add a subtle texture to the yogurt, complementing its otherwise homogenous creaminess. Given the similarities amongst the top three Yasso flavors, the absolute best bar may therefore hinge on if you prefer the taste of mint, coffee, or raspberry. Luckily, Yasso's mint chocolate chip, coffee chocolate chip, and beloved black raspberry chip variation are all available on Amazon, so you can try — and rank — them for yourself.