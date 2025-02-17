The Best Buffet For Your Money At Walt Disney World
From heavily themed restaurants to character meet-and-greets, Walt Disney World knows how to turn the simplest dining experience into a magical memory you will never forget, especially if you plan on eating at one of the buffets. With over 200 restaurants to choose from, Disney World's buffets offer a small taste of Disney's elaborate and diverse cuisine — and the best park for dining is Epcot. Known for its four food festivals, Epcot has the finest selection of foods from around the world. At the World Showcase, there are 11 pavilions that represent Mexico, Norway, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, China, Japan, Morocco, Italy, and Germany. However, within the Germany pavilion lies a buffet that knows how to repeatedly please Disney vacation-goers — and for your money, it's the best of the bunch.
Ranked the best in Tasting Table's Walt Disney World buffet ranking, Biergarten is a buffet that specializes in German cuisine. Tucked away in the back of the pavilion, it is one of the best group-friendly restaurants in the park because it offers an array of food and drinks for both adventurous and picky eaters. Like all Disney restaurants, there are allergy-friendly menus available for those with dietary restrictions. Only open for lunch and dinner, Biergarten is one of the most affordable buffets in the park as well. It costs $49 per adult and $28 for children, providing an authentic dining experience, delicious food, and lively entertainment that will form an unforgettable core memory. The one downside is that you need a theme park reservation for Epcot to dine at this restaurant. Once you have that, you are in for a special treat.
Why Biergarten is unforgettable
Styled to resemble a traditional Bavarian village, the Germany pavilion offers a small glimpse into what it's like to visit the European country. From the structural design of the buildings to the elaborate decor, Disney paid close attention to detail when recreating the beauty of Germany. The Biergarten echoes the fun, joyful vibe of a town celebrating Oktoberfest in its German beer garden. Meant to mimic the outdoors, the restaurant is dimly lit, so you feel as if you are dining at twilight. To add to the ambiance, there is a live polka band, dressed in traditional German outfits, that plays at various times throughout the day.
Designed with tiered seating around the stage, you will be seated at a large biergarten-style table, which can accommodate a sizable party. If you have a smaller group, it's possible you may end up sitting with strangers, which isn't bad if you enjoy making new friends at Disney. The food is served buffet style and is all you can eat. You can choose from an array of delicious, authentic German dishes such as spätzle, pork schnitzel, and traditional sausages. They even have a great assortment of German beers and desserts to choose from. Although it lacks iconic Disney characters, there's a reason why this is one of the best and most popular restaurants at Walt Disney World.