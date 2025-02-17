The Best Buffet For Your Money At Walt Disney World

From heavily themed restaurants to character meet-and-greets, Walt Disney World knows how to turn the simplest dining experience into a magical memory you will never forget, especially if you plan on eating at one of the buffets. With over 200 restaurants to choose from, Disney World's buffets offer a small taste of Disney's elaborate and diverse cuisine — and the best park for dining is Epcot. Known for its four food festivals, Epcot has the finest selection of foods from around the world. At the World Showcase, there are 11 pavilions that represent Mexico, Norway, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, China, Japan, Morocco, Italy, and Germany. However, within the Germany pavilion lies a buffet that knows how to repeatedly please Disney vacation-goers — and for your money, it's the best of the bunch.

Ranked the best in Tasting Table's Walt Disney World buffet ranking, Biergarten is a buffet that specializes in German cuisine. Tucked away in the back of the pavilion, it is one of the best group-friendly restaurants in the park because it offers an array of food and drinks for both adventurous and picky eaters. Like all Disney restaurants, there are allergy-friendly menus available for those with dietary restrictions. Only open for lunch and dinner, Biergarten is one of the most affordable buffets in the park as well. It costs $49 per adult and $28 for children, providing an authentic dining experience, delicious food, and lively entertainment that will form an unforgettable core memory. The one downside is that you need a theme park reservation for Epcot to dine at this restaurant. Once you have that, you are in for a special treat.

