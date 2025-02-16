The Compound Butter You'll Never Want To Eat Chicken Wings Without

Among your favorite finger-licking foods, chicken wings are an ideal meal for just about any time of the day or season of the year. The different options of sauces and seasonings for your chicken wings range from spicy to sweet and everything in between. One of the most fun additions you can make to flavor your chicken wings is a mouthwatering compound butter. The myriad of compound butter combinations is nearly endless, but there's a single flavor that stands out above the rest for wings. If cowboy butter seriously elevates your steak game, just imagine what it can do for your chicken wings. This buttery blend of savory and tangy herbs and spices is the perfect mix for a bold and rich sauce that will elevate your next batch of chicken wings.

If you're wondering what cowboy butter is, rest assured that you won't need to look for tiny spurs and a hat to adorn a stick of butter. Simply put, it's a flavored butter made using a mixture of lemon zest or juice, chopped or minced garlic, chives, paprika, and mustard. Other variations of herbs can include parsley and thyme. Some recipes call for crushed red pepper, Worcestershire sauce, and horseradish as well. The best thing about cowboy butter is how easily and endlessly customizable the flavor can be to suit your specific tastes, making it ideal for chicken wings.