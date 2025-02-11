The Absolute Worst Boxed Chocolates To Buy For Your Valentine

The pressure to get everything "just right" on Valentine's Day can sour any appetite. Don't make it worse by gifting your sweetheart an unappetizing chocolate, too. In our ranking of 12 store-bought boxed chocolates, Queen Anne Cordial Cherries fell to the dreaded last place position. Queen Anne proudly totes a claim of being the #1 brand of cherry cordials in the U.S. (it's all over the brand's website) and indeed, flavorful maraschino cherries and vanilla cream enrobed in chocolate sounds like a pretty good gig ... right?

For starters, these sadly disappointing cordials don't even come in a novelty heart-shaped box (so much for festive gift-giving this V-Day). Beyond any holiday-themed let-down, the unchanging aesthetic of the year-round packaging is kind of a shabby, dated drag. There's something to be said for vintage flair and recognizable branding, but this tired packaging design is in need of a modern facelift (or at least a makeover). That's just what's on the outside, and it's "what's on the inside that counts," (or whatever gentle way your Valentine's date side-steps the question "Do you like my new shirt?").

In our review, we docked major points for Queen Anne Cordial Cherries' underwhelmingly one-note profile. Rather than a vibrant cherry center, ingredients like corn syrup, Red #40, palm oil, sulfur dioxide preservative, and soy lecithin emulsifier come together for what our taste tester described as "a sickeningly sweet, condensed milk-like filling along with the smallest morsel of cherry imaginable ... that sweetness wasn't from the cherries nor the chocolate. Rather, it was from that mysterious, milky-looking substance."

