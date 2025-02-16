10 Popular Restaurants In Portland That Started Out As Food Carts
Portland's culinary landscape is as "weird" (read: diverse and dynamic) as the city itself, and one of the driving forces behind its reputation is the vibrant food cart scene. For years, these mobile kitchens have served up some of the most inventive and mouthwatering dishes, from savory fusion tacos to decadent international flavors — all in the span of a few parking spots. What sets Portland apart is not just the quality and creativity of the food, but also how many of these food carts have transitioned into full-scale, brick-and-mortar restaurants, creating lasting legacies in the process.
These entrepreneurs made the decision to start out small, often with just a few ingredients, a limited menu, and the hope of connecting with hungry locals. Yet, what many of these carts share is a story of growth — an initial spark that turned into something perhaps even much larger than they had imagined. What began as a humble food cart (truck, bus, or cargo bike) has grown into thriving restaurants that now define some of Portland's most beloved neighborhoods. Whether through expansion into new locations, creating a loyal following, or adapting to new dining trends, these businesses have shown how food cart culture can lead to sustainable, long-term success.
In this article, we'll dive into 10 of Portland's most popular restaurants that began as food carts, and explore the journeys that took them from serving hungry customers off the street to becoming staples in the city's diverse food scene.
Lardo
Lardo, a self-proclaimed "sandwich shop that worships at the altar of bovine & swine," hands down became one of my favorite food carts when it opened in 2010 in SE Portland, and there was one particular item I couldn't get enough of: the broccoli raab pork belly sandwich. It was the perfect combo of tender, crispy pork belly and slightly bitter broccoli raab, all wrapped up in a soft, satisfying focaccia bun. But when Lardo made the jump to a brick-and-mortar spot just two years later, in early summer 2012, it left my beloved sandwich behind.
At first, I was disappointed to not see my old favorite on the new menu, but then I discovered the Italian tuna melt, and honestly, it's become my new obsession. For folks who prefer to indulge their meat cravings, however, chef and owner Rick Gencarelli's menu is still chock full of sandwiches packed with pork belly, steak, mortadella, fried chicken, meatballs, and juicy beef burger patties.
And of course, no trip to Lardo is complete without an order of its legendary dirty fries. Crispy and golden, the fries are topped with scrumptious pork belly scraps, deep-fried sage and rosemary leaves, parmesan cheese, and Mama Lil's peppers for a zesty kick. While I'll always have a special place in my heart for the old food cart days, Lardo's restaurant has more than earned its rightful spot in Portland's culinary scene.
lardosandwiches.com
(503) 234-7786
1212 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214
PDX Sliders
If you love meaty sandwiches and crispy, crave-worthy fries, PDX Sliders is a must-try. Though I've only hit up its brick-and-mortar spots on SE Bybee Boulevard and SE Division Street, this local gem actually got its start as a food cart in 2014 in the Sellwood-Moreland neighborhood. By 2017, it expanded into a sit-down restaurant in a converted classic Portland foursquare, and since then, it's been dishing out seriously mouth-watering food, much of it named for Portland's numerous bridges. You can enjoy all of PDX Sliders' tasty creations in three different ways: as smaller sliders, full-sized burgers, or — my favorite — piled on top of perfectly golden truffle fries, as seen above.
As for my personal favorites? The Burlington (pictured here on top of fries) is a standout featuring absolutely succulent, pecan-roasted pork, tangy mustard BBQ sauce, and creamy coleslaw. If you're after a vegetarian option, I think the St. Johns balsamic marinated portabella mushroom burger with herbed goat cheese and tender baby arugula on a ciabatta roll is a total winner, too.
pdxsliders.com
(971) 717-5271
Multiple locations in Portland
Salt & Straw
Salt & Straw is one of Portland's sweetest success stories, and its journey began with a humble food cart in 2011. What started as a small operation in the city's trendy Alberta Arts District has since blossomed into a beloved ice cream empire with multiple locations across Portland, and beyond. Known for its creative, locally sourced flavors, and inventive twists on classic ice cream, Salt & Straw quickly gained "a cult following." Its commitment to using the highest quality ingredients — often featuring collaborations with local farmers, makers, and even brewers — has made it a true standout in the world of artisan ice cream.
From the very beginning, founders Kim and Tyler Malek took a bold approach, offering unusual flavors like — my personal favorite — Pear & Blue Cheese, and the (in)famous Bone Marrow & Smoked Cherries. These daring combinations were a hit, and the brand's playful, yet sophisticated approach to ice cream quickly won over the hearts (and tastebuds) of Portlanders.
What's really special about Salt & Straw is how it has maintained its local charm despite growing into a nationally recognized brand with locations as far away from Portland as Disney Springs in Florida. The brand's creative seasonal flavors, community-focused collaborations, and commitment to sustainability have made it a mainstay in Portland's thriving food scene, with no signs of slowing down.
saltandstraw.com
(503) 208-2054
Multiple locations in the US
Kure
If you love creative, indulgent ice cream treats, you might want to check out a different kind of frosty sweet treat at Kure. Founded as a small juice cart in 2011, Kure now has four locations in Portland where it offers refreshing green juices, smoothies, meal shakes, and plant-based snacks that prioritize fresh, nourishing ingredients. The best part? Every item on the menu is designed to support your wellness, whether through supporting the immune system, improving digestion, or giving you a delicious and nutritious energy boost.
Kure is all about providing clean, fresh flavors. You'll find everything from hydrating green juices packed with kale, celery, and cucumber to more substantial smoothies, like Meal in a Cup, or my favorite menu item: a substantial acai smoothie bowl aptly named Bowl of the Gods, which we suspect Anthony Bourdain might have approved of.
But Kure is not just about beverages — Kure's plant-based, gluten-free offerings make it a haven for anyone looking for wholesome food on the go. From fresh bean and rice lunch bowls to savory avocado toast to fragrant, spiced oatmeal (pictured here), Kure has transformed healthy eating into something both delicious and satisfying, offering a much-needed break from traditional grab-and-go fast food.
kuresuperfoods.com
(971) 383-5931
Multiple locations in the Portland metro area
KOi Fusion
Founded in 2009 with just a single mobile taco truck, Chef Bo Kwon was inspired by the dynamic flavors of Korean cuisine to create his own iteration of Korean-Mexican fusion. Starting out serving his crave-worthy fusion tacos to the students at Portland State University, his culinary vision quickly caught on, leading to the opening of his first sit-down restaurant with his family — still thriving today at SW 20th and Burnside.
With a deep passion for bold flavor combinations, Chef Bo set out to create a unique culinary niche, blending Mama Kwon's secret family marinades, fresh, locally sourced vegetables, and hand-selected tortillas from some of Portland's finest vendors. The result is a distinctive fusion that's as innovative as it is flavorful — perfectly capturing the spirit of Portland.
Today, KOi Fusion has expanded to include three mobile food trucks, two brick-and-mortar locations, and a thriving catering division, continuing to bring the best of Korean Fusion to new fans every day.
koifusionpdx.com
(971) 888-4127
Multiple locations in Portland
Phat Cart
If you are a lover of Asian Fusion, you will definitely not want to miss out on Phat Cart. The original Capitol Highway flagship cart has expanded into a brick-and-mortar restaurant on College Street, providing a sit-down dining experience.
A standout dish is the Orange Chicken Bento, featuring crispy chicken drizzled with a sweet and tangy orange peel sauce and served over rice. The Mr. Miyagi sandwich is another fan favorite, made with Phat Cart's signature fried chicken, romaine lettuce, lime aioli, and fresh tomato. If you're into Japanese-inspired bowls, try the Gyudon — a savory bowl filled with tender rib-eye beef, scallions, onions, and a raw quail egg, topped with pickled ginger.
There are also bento boxes for all tastes, like the Hawaiian bento with pineapple, pork, and kewpie mayo, or the vegan bento with sautéed zucchini, tofu, avocado, and Korean red chili paste. Plus, Phat Cart offers an array of sides that could easily make a meal, including crispy chicken karaage, octopus takoyaki, chicken dumplings, and veggie spring rolls.
phatcartpdx.com
(971) 570-5007
420 SW College St, Portland, OR 97201
Fried Egg I'm in Love
Fried Egg I'm in Love started with Jace Krause's dream of owning a business. With no formal business training but a passion for cooking and music, he decided to open a food cart specializing in fried egg sandwiches. In 2012, after moving to Portland, Krause teamed up with his friend Ryan Lynch, and they launched their first cart, painted bright yellow, serving up delicious breakfast sandwiches (and clever puns) to early risers.
Krause's love for cooking stems from his family, especially his grandmother, Ethel, whose always perfectly scrambled eggs left a lasting impression. He perfected his signature fried egg sandwich, and turned it into a hit, with his wife Ellen being his number one fan. Over the years, Fried Egg I'm in Love grew, expanding into multiple locations, including a brand-new, large restaurant on Mississippi Ave with a full bar, vinyl music, and heated patios, which Krause launched in 2024.
From its humble beginnings as a food cart, Fried Egg I'm in Love now serves Portland with four locations, offering a delicious mix of humor and great food. If you decide to check it out, be sure to try the Smells like Protein Spirit, and don't forget the crispy golden hash browns, served with Magic Spud Sauce.
friedegglove.com
(503) 610-EGGS
Multiple locations in Portland
Esan Thai
For over 24 years, Esan Thai has been a beloved staple in the Portland dining scene, beginning as a humble food cart and expanding to six carts and a full-fledged brick-and-mortar restaurant. Known for its authentic flavors and dedication to Thai culinary traditions, Esan Thai brings the vibrant tastes of Thailand to the Pacific Northwest with every dish. From classic favorites like Pad Thai, Green Curry, and Tom Kha soup, to bold, lesser-known offerings like Isaan-style salads and fiery jungle curries, there's something to satisfy every palate.
Each dish is crafted with fresh, high-quality ingredients and prepared using traditional techniques that capture the true essence of Thai cooking. Whether you're in the mood for a spicy, aromatic curry, a zesty salad, or a more mellow option, Esan Thai's menu delivers a range of options for all tastes and spice levels. Beyond the delicious food, Esan Thai is also celebrated for its warm, welcoming service and relaxed atmosphere, making it the perfect spot for a casual yet memorable meal.
With its loyal following of both locals and visitors, Esan Thai has become a Portland favorite, offering a true taste of Thailand in every bite. Be sure to stop by one of its carts or visit the restaurant to enjoy a flavorful journey to Thailand, right in the heart of Portland.
esanthaipdx.com
(503) 477-8033
3003 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202
Trailhead Coffee Roasters
After years in the fast-paced world of corporate America, Charlie Wicker sought a more fulfilling path. His journey into the world of coffee began with home brewing, which quickly grew into a passion for small-batch roasting. What started as a personal experiment in 2009 soon turned into something much larger.
Driven by a desire to connect more deeply with his community, Wicker outfitted a cargo bike to serve freshly brewed coffee at local farmer's markets. As his coffee roasts gained popularity, Wicker started supplying local coffee shops with wholesale coffee beans, but his dream of creating his own space — a reflection of his commitment to both quality coffee and ethical sourcing — remained until he opened the doors in the restored Glass Building in SE Portland where he now operates what he calls "a special events 'microcafe'."
Trailhead is a place where each cup tells a story — of craftsmanship, community, and social responsibility. Wicker works closely with Café Feminino, a women-owned coffee cooperative that supports female farmers around the world. This partnership ensures that his beans are sourced sustainably, with fair wages and a focus on empowering women in the coffee industry. Wicker's café isn't just about great coffee; it's a space where the values of connection, sustainability, and equity come together.
trailheadcoffeeroasters.com
(503) 927-5871
350 SE Mill Street, Portland, OR 97214
Tov Coffee
Featured among our best coffee shops in Portland, Tov Coffee began in 2015 as a one-of-a-kind coffee shop inside a charming double-decker bus, where owner Joe Nazir shared his love for Egyptian-inspired artisanal coffee. "I didn't see the Turkish coffee represented in the most Mecca of coffee places," Nazir said when we met. "Portland lacked some diversity back then and I thought by bringing in my culture ... I could bring about something good to the community." With a menu of house-made syrups and sauces, Nazir wanted to meticulously craft each cup of coffee to bring the flavors and traditions of his home country to Portland.
Nazir's commitment to quality coffee (or "perfectionist touch and nitpicking," as he humorously calls it), is matched only by his passion for hospitality, where every guest is treated like family. Walking into Tov Coffee is like entering a cozy oasis, where Arabic Majlis floor sofas, colorful pillows, rugs, and intricately engraved brass tray tables set the stage for a truly immersive experience.
Indeed, Tov Coffee transports coffee lovers to Egypt, not just through the carefully crafted coffee drinks and vibrant Arabian decor, but through an atmosphere steeped in the warmth and generosity of Middle Eastern hospitality. Whether you're sipping a rose water mocha (pictured above) or enjoying a piece of baklava, stepping into Tov Coffee feels like being invited into someone's home — a place where vibrant flavors, inviting ambiance, and sense of community always make you feel welcome.
tovcoffee.com
(541) 908-2555
3639 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214