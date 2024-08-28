Salt & Straw's New Ice Cream Series Welcomes Fall With All Things Apples
Fall may be the time of apple cider donuts and pies, but don't let the cool weather trick you into forgetting about ice cream at Salt & Straw. The biggest competition in late year flavors may be which coffee chain is going to out pumpkin spice the other, but when it comes to seasonal ingredients, few chains match Salt & Straw's ambitions. Not only does it release entire lineups featuring multiple new flavors pretty much every season and holiday, it's also guaranteed to surprise with unique and experimental flavor combinations, like the Goat Cheese Marionberry Habanero from Salt & Straw's berry ice creams line. And of course, this fall will be no different, as Salt & Straw is putting out five seasonal flavors, including four new creations, all celebrating the apple.
Salt & Straw's Apple Series will be available nationwide starting Friday August 30. In a press release, Salt & Straw says the fall menu is a "nostalgic nod to Salt & Straw's early days," when the brand was just a pushcart working fall festivals in Portland, Oregon. Four of the seasonal Apple Series flavors are collaborations with Salt & Straw's artisan partners, including Sidecar Doughnuts and Finnriver Farm & Cidery. The ice cream shop will also be featuring a limited-time seasonal waffle cone flavor for the first time ever. But don't think the series will be around all fall, as these apple flavors are only running until the end of September.
Salt & Straw's fall Apple Series features four brand new flavors
The first flavor of Salt & Straw's Apple Series is a returning sherbert: Caramel Apple. As a collaboration with Treetop, a cooperative apple farm, the fresh apple sherbert is paired with sweet vanilla-caramel ribbons for a classic fall mix. The first new flavor is a swirling mashup of two fall classics: Apple Pie and Pumpkin Pie. The apple-pie half features granny smith apples and shortbread cookie crust in vanilla custard, while the pumpkin pie is mixed with brown sugar ice cream. Then, there is the Sidecar collaboration, Apple Cider Donuts, a combo of royal icing ice cream, stripes of cinnamon-vanilla caramel, and hunks of sugar-and-spice streusel.
The final two new flavors are definitely the most unique of Salt & Straw's offerings this fall. The Finnriver collab is Black Currant Apple Cider, which uses the cidery's limited-release hard cider, Autumn Blush. The cider is made into a pâte de fruits candy and an apple-and-black-currant infused sherbet. Finally, there is Green Apple Wasabi Sorbet made with Oregon Coast Wasabi. Juiced wasabi blended with green apple juice lends a light warmth to sorbet, which is also mixed with red and golden delicious apples. And finally, we have the seasonal waffle cone, which is flavored with everyone's favorite pumpkin spice. Made with a special pumpkin pie spice blend from Diaspora Co., the waffle cone will launch a few days after the rest of the fall menu on September 6.