Salt & Straw's New Ice Cream Series Welcomes Fall With All Things Apples

Fall may be the time of apple cider donuts and pies, but don't let the cool weather trick you into forgetting about ice cream at Salt & Straw. The biggest competition in late year flavors may be which coffee chain is going to out pumpkin spice the other, but when it comes to seasonal ingredients, few chains match Salt & Straw's ambitions. Not only does it release entire lineups featuring multiple new flavors pretty much every season and holiday, it's also guaranteed to surprise with unique and experimental flavor combinations, like the Goat Cheese Marionberry Habanero from Salt & Straw's berry ice creams line. And of course, this fall will be no different, as Salt & Straw is putting out five seasonal flavors, including four new creations, all celebrating the apple.

Salt & Straw's Apple Series will be available nationwide starting Friday August 30. In a press release, Salt & Straw says the fall menu is a "nostalgic nod to Salt & Straw's early days," when the brand was just a pushcart working fall festivals in Portland, Oregon. Four of the seasonal Apple Series flavors are collaborations with Salt & Straw's artisan partners, including Sidecar Doughnuts and Finnriver Farm & Cidery. The ice cream shop will also be featuring a limited-time seasonal waffle cone flavor for the first time ever. But don't think the series will be around all fall, as these apple flavors are only running until the end of September.