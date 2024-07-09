Salt & Straw's Newest Ice Cream Brings Huckleberry To The Masses

It's incredibly common to find blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, or blackberries in summer berry dessert recipes, but not so common for another type of berry, the huckleberry, to be featured in sweet treats. That is about to change, however, with Salt & Straw's July 2024 menu, "The Berry Series," which features one flavor that puts huckleberry front and center. And it's actually quite fitting for Salt & Straw to make huckleberry the star of the show for one of its flavors.

The ice cream company got its start in Portland, Oregon, before expanding elsewhere, and huckleberries grow in the Pacific Northwest (including throughout Oregon) — so it's truly a match made in heaven. As for the flavor of huckleberry, the taste can range from sweet to tart depending on the type of huckleberry — red huckleberries tend to be quite tart, while the blue, purple, and black varieties are usually much sweeter. Huckleberries are sometimes described as tasting like a mix between a blueberry and a cranberry (fittingly, since huckleberries are related to both) — but the huckleberry still stands on its own against the blueberry.

Further, huckleberries are typically in season from July to September, so Salt & Straw chose the perfect time to highlight the lesser known berry. In a press release shared with Tasting Table, Salt & Straw revealed that the new flavor, Huckleberry Cornbread Pudding, is made with purple mountain huckleberries, which are combined with "ribbons of dense, homemade buttermilk cornbread." In other words, you can expect plenty of sweetness thanks to the use of purple huckleberries.