9 Lessons We Learned From MasterChef

Gordon Ramsay is known for many things; restaurateur, Michelin starred chef, cookbook author, TV personality, and, of course, his no nonsense attitude. His aversion to sugar coating criticism has made him an iconic TV show host, with more than 15 titles on his filmography. His approach is particularly beneficial, and more so entertaining, for competitive cooking shows, with the most notable being "MasterChef." What sets this show apart is that it's for the novice chefs, so the viewers can relate to the contestants more than ever. This isn't "Iron Chef" where production is hunting for the world's next best chef, but professional chef could be the winner's next title.

The reality show started in Ramsay's home of the UK back in 1990, and Ramsay joined the ranks six years later. By the time Ramsay helped kick off the American "MasterChef" in 2010, he was one of the most well known names in food media. Ramsay has been the producer and judge for all 10 seasons of U.S's "MasterChef", so it's no surprise his wisdom is constantly peppered into challenges for both the contestants and the audience to learn something new. He's joined by dozens of other world renowned culinary stars like Joe Bastianich, Aarón Sánchez, and previously Graham Elliot. The show has taught committed viewers a lot over the years, whether it be a simple pan-searing trick or thought provoking perspectives for aspiring chefs, "MasterChef" has provided us with more than just some light reality show drama.

