McDonald's Has Had Secret Birthday Cakes This Whole Time. Here's How To Get One
McDonald's is a fast food chain that is continuously finding ways to reinvent its classic menu. From the impact the adult Happy Meal had on the chain's foot traffic to collabs with cultural icons like Travis Scott, Saweetie, and Angel Reese, this fast food chain knows how to keep tempo with the times. But it might surprise you to learn that before the Kardashians were posting photos of their over-the-top birthday parties for kids, McDonald's was "the" place to celebrate. In fact, even if you aren't planning to blow out candles at the land of Big Macs (and here are some facts you didn't know about McDonald's Big Macs) and fries, one thing hasn't changed. You can still purchase a birthday cake from the eatery.
You can order this sheet cake in white with white frosting or chocolate with white frosting. In the good old days, it was topped with a picture of Ronald McDonald, but today, it features a "Happy Birthday" message printed on what appears to be sugar paper. It comes in a silver tin cake pan and serves 12 people depending on how big you like to cut your servings. To get one of these coveted cakes you can either order it from the restaurant's full menu in the app for pickup or McDelivery. That said, not every McDonald's carries this specialty item and you may have to call around if you want to experience one.
Ask and ye shall receive your McDonald's birthday cake
But even if you are lucky enough to find a local McDonald's that carries these nostalgic cakes, rumor has it that they are stocked in limited supply, so you probably want to call around and plan ahead. Former McDonald's corporate chef Mike Haracz took to TikTok to explain that it's up to the owner-operators on whether or not they sell them. Haracz recommends that if you really want to try the cake, ask the owner-operator of your McDonald's if he or she can order it for you in advance of your shindig.
How much will one of these cakes run you? The cost can vary depending on your location, but the range seems to be as low as $9 and as high as $20. And if you really want to go all out and have a true McDonald's themed birthday party that is worthy of Instagram, order-up every McDonald's burger your friends and family like to eat, along with those cute boxes of McNuggets, and don't forget to download McDonald's placements and activities from its website, including party hats and thank you cards. It will have you feeling like a kid again even if you aren't.