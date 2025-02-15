McDonald's Has Had Secret Birthday Cakes This Whole Time. Here's How To Get One

McDonald's is a fast food chain that is continuously finding ways to reinvent its classic menu. From the impact the adult Happy Meal had on the chain's foot traffic to collabs with cultural icons like Travis Scott, Saweetie, and Angel Reese, this fast food chain knows how to keep tempo with the times. But it might surprise you to learn that before the Kardashians were posting photos of their over-the-top birthday parties for kids, McDonald's was "the" place to celebrate. In fact, even if you aren't planning to blow out candles at the land of Big Macs (and here are some facts you didn't know about McDonald's Big Macs) and fries, one thing hasn't changed. You can still purchase a birthday cake from the eatery.

Advertisement

You can order this sheet cake in white with white frosting or chocolate with white frosting. In the good old days, it was topped with a picture of Ronald McDonald, but today, it features a "Happy Birthday" message printed on what appears to be sugar paper. It comes in a silver tin cake pan and serves 12 people depending on how big you like to cut your servings. To get one of these coveted cakes you can either order it from the restaurant's full menu in the app for pickup or McDelivery. That said, not every McDonald's carries this specialty item and you may have to call around if you want to experience one.