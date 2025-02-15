The Pantry Staple That Gives Alton Brown's Granola The Perfect Crunch

Quinoa and oats are all you need for a nutritious and delicious breakfast bowl, but there are ways to improve these two ingredients through tweaking cooking techniques and bringing additional ingredients to the mix. Alton Brown improves the taste of quinoa oatmeal by toasting the oats before simmering them with quinoa. In our recipe for breakfast quinoa bowl, we toast the quinoa with butter in the pot before simmering it. So you can toast the oats in a 350-degree Fahrenheit oven for 10 minutes while you toast the quinoa to maximize the nuttiness of the oats and earthiness of the quinoa.

Advertisement

You can also swap the water used to simmer the ingredients for dairy or plant-based milk for more flavor and protein as well as a creamier consistency. To add even more crunch and flavor to the mix, you can top the oatmeal with fresh berries, chopped pecans, and shredded coconut.

Switch up the cooking method altogether by leaving the grains out of the simmering pot and baking them instead to make quinoa granola. You can toss the same proportion of quinoa and oats with some coconut oil and honey or maple syrup, nuts, and seeds to bake for the crunchiest breakfast bowl yet to enjoy with this Fage Greek yogurt.