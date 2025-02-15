The Worst Prime Hydration Drink Tastes As Bad As It Smells

When you're thirsty, nothing hits the spot faster than a cold beverage, no matter if it's a cold bottle of water, a can of soda, or an energy drink. But a beverage should ideally be equal parts refreshing and flavorful — after all, how enjoyable is a cold drink with disappointing flavor or no flavor at all?

We tried and ranked 13 flavors of Prime and that's exactly what happened with Tropical Punch, the flavor we noted as the worst Prime hydration drink. In many cases, tropical punch is a safe bet on flavor. From healthy options like Olipop to kid-friendly favorites like Hawaiian Punch, tropical punch appeals to the tastebuds of kids and adults alike who enjoy the combination of fruit juices and sugar. Not so much with Prime.

With its pinkish hue, Prime Tropical Punch seems promising enough, but that's where the optimism ends for us. The drink smells nothing like what's on the label — so much so that we probably wouldn't have been able to identify it without knowing the flavor first. Things didn't get better once we tasted it and the flavor reminded us of pool water rather than actual tropical punch. The taste proved so uninspiring that we couldn't pick out any individual fruit flavors.

