The Mouthwatering Condiment That Belongs On Pork Sandwiches

When it comes to condiments and toppings to finish off a pork sandwich, common options are coleslaw (like our carrot slaw recipe) or barbecue sauce. Those ingredients offer a crunchy or tangy, saucy touch to the sandwich to complement the rich pork piled high between the buns. But after so many traditional pork sandwiches, it's time to switch it up. That's why we're here to tell you that apple butter, an autumnal condiment often used on biscuits, is the supreme condiment to add to your next homemade pulled pork sandwich.

Think about it: Apple and pork are relatively common ingredients to pair together. Here in the states, pork chops and applesauce are a classic dinner. And over in France, pork chops are served with cooked apples for a traditional meal in Normandy. Apple butter, specifically, is easy to spread like ketchup or barbecue sauce, so it won't take much effort to pull off. Plus, it will add a touch of sweetness melded with warmth from spices like cinnamon or nutmeg. It's a quintessential pairing during fall when the fruit is in season but, thankfully, it can be enjoyed year round as well.