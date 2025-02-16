The Mouthwatering Condiment That Belongs On Pork Sandwiches
When it comes to condiments and toppings to finish off a pork sandwich, common options are coleslaw (like our carrot slaw recipe) or barbecue sauce. Those ingredients offer a crunchy or tangy, saucy touch to the sandwich to complement the rich pork piled high between the buns. But after so many traditional pork sandwiches, it's time to switch it up. That's why we're here to tell you that apple butter, an autumnal condiment often used on biscuits, is the supreme condiment to add to your next homemade pulled pork sandwich.
Think about it: Apple and pork are relatively common ingredients to pair together. Here in the states, pork chops and applesauce are a classic dinner. And over in France, pork chops are served with cooked apples for a traditional meal in Normandy. Apple butter, specifically, is easy to spread like ketchup or barbecue sauce, so it won't take much effort to pull off. Plus, it will add a touch of sweetness melded with warmth from spices like cinnamon or nutmeg. It's a quintessential pairing during fall when the fruit is in season but, thankfully, it can be enjoyed year round as well.
Tips for making apple butter and how to add it to your pulled pork sandwiches
It's quite easy to make apple butter from scratch while you wait for your pork to finish, especially if you follow our honey apple butter recipe. In a surprising twist, the condiment doesn't actually contain butter, but the apples and other ingredients cook down into a similar consistency. Our recipe only requires a handful of ingredients, including Granny Smith apples, apple cider, and brown sugar. It does take around two hours for the apples to cook down, but you can always buy store-bought apple butter to make it a quicker process.
To elevate your pulled pork, all it takes are a few generous spoonfuls of apple butter, whether it's for full sandwiches or a batch of sliders for a party. Of course, you might want some other ingredients to complement the pork and apple butter. Caramelized onions will offer a dose of savory umami to contrast the apple butter's sweetness, while pickled red onions add crunch to your sandwiches. Sliced Gruyere or Swiss cheese aren't a bad idea, either. And if you can't fathom a pork sandwich without barbecue sauce, the condiment's tanginess will balance the sweetness. Hungry? Try apple butter and these other toppings with this easy pulled pork recipe.