Why You Have To Cook Ground Pork Longer Than Other Cuts

Whether it's ground, chops, sausage, or tenderloin, pork be used in a variety of ways for endless dishes. However, just like any other cut of meat, there are varying factors to consider when it comes to cooking pork. How long you have to cook different cuts of pork depends on the toughness of the cut and the type of dish you plan to make. But when it comes to ground pork specifically, there's a big difference in how long you must cook it.

Advertisement

In fact, ground pork has to be cooked longer than other cuts of the meat. Ground pork should be cooked to a minimum internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit. This is considerably higher than 145 degrees Fahrenheit, the minimum for other cuts of pork. This has everything to do with the pathogens found on the exterior of the raw meat. When the meat is ground by the butcher or manufacturing plant to be packaged for your purchase, it spreads those pathogens more thoroughly through the meat. That means it's not only on the outside of the chop or tenderloin but throughout the ground meat. To kill those risky pathogens such as E. coli, the meat must be cooked for a longer time compared to the pork chops you might serve for an easy dinner. This is essential, because eating raw pork can lead to food poisoning or more serious situations like parasites, such as tapeworms.

Advertisement