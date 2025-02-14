Are Eggs Dairy Or Not? A Common Food Misconception Explained

If you walk into most grocery stores, you will find that the dairy section tends to either include or be located right beside the selection of egg cartons. Eggs and dairy are both great sources of protein, fat, and various vitamins and minerals — and they are both animal products. While many shared nutritional characteristics may lead some to believe that eggs are a dairy product, this is a common food misconception. Eggs are definitely not dairy.

Dairy products are those derived from the milk of mammals like cows, water buffalo, goats, and sheep. These products include items such as milk, cream, butter, cheese, yogurt, and ice cream. As such, eggs are not milk derivatives; rather, they are the reproductive byproduct of chickens, which are not mammals but poultry. While eggs and dairy products both offer amino acids, their proteins are completely different. Whey and casein are the proteins found in dairy, while those in eggs are derived primarily from the egg whites. These proteins are more easily digested than milk proteins and are considered higher quality due to a more complete amino acid profile compared to whey and casein when examined separately.

Additionally, the proteins and lactose found in dairy products are the main sources of dairy allergies and lactose intolerance, respectively. Dairy allergies and egg allergies are two of the most common allergies in the U.S., although egg allergies often resolve by adolescence. Of course, these allergies aren't related. In fact, eggs are a recommended source of protein and micronutrients for those with lactose intolerance.