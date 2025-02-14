Are Eggs Dairy Or Not? A Common Food Misconception Explained
If you walk into most grocery stores, you will find that the dairy section tends to either include or be located right beside the selection of egg cartons. Eggs and dairy are both great sources of protein, fat, and various vitamins and minerals — and they are both animal products. While many shared nutritional characteristics may lead some to believe that eggs are a dairy product, this is a common food misconception. Eggs are definitely not dairy.
Dairy products are those derived from the milk of mammals like cows, water buffalo, goats, and sheep. These products include items such as milk, cream, butter, cheese, yogurt, and ice cream. As such, eggs are not milk derivatives; rather, they are the reproductive byproduct of chickens, which are not mammals but poultry. While eggs and dairy products both offer amino acids, their proteins are completely different. Whey and casein are the proteins found in dairy, while those in eggs are derived primarily from the egg whites. These proteins are more easily digested than milk proteins and are considered higher quality due to a more complete amino acid profile compared to whey and casein when examined separately.
Additionally, the proteins and lactose found in dairy products are the main sources of dairy allergies and lactose intolerance, respectively. Dairy allergies and egg allergies are two of the most common allergies in the U.S., although egg allergies often resolve by adolescence. Of course, these allergies aren't related. In fact, eggs are a recommended source of protein and micronutrients for those with lactose intolerance.
The best egg uses and substitutes
While a broad range of products fall under the dairy category — there are 35 different types of cheese alone — eggs are the single non-dairy ingredient with multiple culinary powers. They are a healthy source of protein and fat that doubles as one of the most versatile ingredients on Earth. Most cooking methods work with eggs; you can boil them for an easy hard-boiled snack, poach them for an elegant topping to a traditional eggs Benedict or avocado toast, bake them into one of our many breakfast casserole dishes, or sauté them into a fluffy scramble. Additionally, as both a binding and leavening agent, eggs can be invaluable in everything from burger patties to baked goods.
Despite all the health and culinary benefits that eggs provide, the rise of veganism, coupled with a small percentage of the population having egg allergies, has generated the need for egg substitutes. Ironically, some egg substitutes include dairy products like yogurt and buttermilk, especially in baked goods. While these products bring moisture and cohesion to baked good batters, you will need to look elsewhere for leavening substitutes. Common leavening substitutes include baking powder and baking soda. Aquafaba is one of the best substitutes for egg whites, as whipping it creates a nearly identical fluffy foam to fold into a chocolate mousse, use as a meringue, or add to a cocktail. Finally, if you are looking for a protein-rich swap for your breakfast tacos, hashes, or scrambles, this 365 Whole Foods Organic Tofu is your best bet.