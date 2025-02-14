The Citrus Fruit That Gives Roasted Poultry A Flavor Boost

There's truly no better pairing than citrus and poultry. A squeeze of fresh juice or a pinch of zest gives the protein a brightness that elevates its flavor effortlessly. Lemon is the usual suspect for flavoring roast poultry, but there is an abundance of citrus choices that take the meat to another level. To enhance your poultry with a bold flavor, roast it with clementines.

A part of the orange family, clementines are a hybrid of mandarin and sweet oranges. Their seedless flesh and thin, peelable skin make them a great snack or lunch box staple, but the fruits can do so much more. Being an orange, clementines are on the sweeter side of the citrus spectrum and within their own family, as well. They lack that subtle, mouth-puckering quality that standard oranges have, instead leaning fully into the honeyed trait associated with oranges. Their lack of acidity is perfect for making roast chicken, duck, or turkey that features an unmitigated citrus flavor without a sour edge.

Clementine's zest is also on the sweeter side; the peel does have a slight zing to it, but none of the bitterness that other citrus' exteriors tend to have. Both juice and zest can easily be used to flavor roast poultry — add them to a bowl with olive oil, herbs, and spices. Marinate the poultry in the mix for at least an hour before roasting. Then, in the last 10 minutes, add sliced clementines and rosemary sprigs to the baking sheet.

