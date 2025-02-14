The Gross But Common Mistake That Can Sabotage Your Chicken Wings

Crafting wow-worthy wings requires skill. While there are endless tips and tricks to abide by, there are just as many mistakes to avoid. That said, there's one faux-pas (committed by novices and wing-slinging pros, alike) that can instantly ruin a batch of chicken wings, and that's cooking them on a dirty grill.

Residues are bound to be left on grates any time that you fire up the grill. Despite that this is a normal part of the process, debris shouldn't be left to linger on the grates forever. The reason being that as blackened bits of food and streaks of sauces and oil build up over time, this can both attract pests and cause bacteria to proliferate, prompting foodborne illness. In an effort to make dining safer and more pleasurable, preparing meaty drumettes and flats on a clean grill is a must.

Naturally, cooking wings on a spotless grill also has a range of gustatory benefits. For instance, flavors and aromas won't be negatively impacted in the absence of caked-on debris. In fact, texture is also likely to improve when wings are prepared on a clean grill since the meat is able to fully make contact with the grates, cooking at an even rate and without the risk of an oil-fueled flare-up. Not to mention that with less crud clinging onto the grates, better char marks can develop, boosting the wings' visual appeal.

