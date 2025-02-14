The Gross But Common Mistake That Can Sabotage Your Chicken Wings
Crafting wow-worthy wings requires skill. While there are endless tips and tricks to abide by, there are just as many mistakes to avoid. That said, there's one faux-pas (committed by novices and wing-slinging pros, alike) that can instantly ruin a batch of chicken wings, and that's cooking them on a dirty grill.
Residues are bound to be left on grates any time that you fire up the grill. Despite that this is a normal part of the process, debris shouldn't be left to linger on the grates forever. The reason being that as blackened bits of food and streaks of sauces and oil build up over time, this can both attract pests and cause bacteria to proliferate, prompting foodborne illness. In an effort to make dining safer and more pleasurable, preparing meaty drumettes and flats on a clean grill is a must.
Naturally, cooking wings on a spotless grill also has a range of gustatory benefits. For instance, flavors and aromas won't be negatively impacted in the absence of caked-on debris. In fact, texture is also likely to improve when wings are prepared on a clean grill since the meat is able to fully make contact with the grates, cooking at an even rate and without the risk of an oil-fueled flare-up. Not to mention that with less crud clinging onto the grates, better char marks can develop, boosting the wings' visual appeal.
A clean grill means tastier chicken wings
Since a spotless grill is the key to irresistible flats and drumettes, frequent cleaning is non-negotiable. As for when cleaning should happen, that depends. We always suggest firing up the grill and scrubbing grates with aluminum foil, prior to cooking. But, it doesn't hurt to give the grates a wipe down afterwards, either. For residues that just won't budge, a deep clean may even be necessary. In which case, grill grates must cool completely before being removed. After spending some time soaking in soapy water, the grates can be scrubbed clean and rinsed. Once wiped dry, they can finally be returned to the grill.
To keep grill grates in mint condition, it's also worth taking certain precautions when cooking. For example, placing chicken wings on cold grates can encourage them to stick. Instead, preheating the grill can prevent the protein from adhering to the grates, which will lead to fewer residues left behind. Additionally, should you be preparing a particularly seasoned or saucy batch of wings such as these PB&J chicken wings, oiling the grates — or tossing wings in sauce after grilling — can limit sticky debris, as well.
Although factors like cooking time and grill temperature are important when grilling, the reality is that better chicken wings begin with a clean grill. Rather than subject yourself to cooking on dirty, soot-covered grates, opting for a grime-free grill is the ultimate way to ensure the best flavors, textures, and aesthetics.