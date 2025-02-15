12 Best Electric Griddles, According To Reviews
Whether you're cooking pancakes for Sunday breakfast for the family, want to make several grilled cheese sandwiches, or need to prepare a large quantity of bacon to top the burgers for your backyard barbecue, an electric griddle can be a real time saver. These small appliances offer a large, flat cooking surface — offering more space than a standard skillet — enabling you to cook big batches of food at the same time. Most have a nonstick surface for easy cleaning, and some even have dishwasher-safe plates and other accessories. Moreover, because they provide their own heat when plugged into an outlet, electric griddles can also be portable; if you're planning an event at church or work, you could bring your griddle to cook foods to serve.
We put together a list of the best electric griddles on the market, closely considering customer reviews. Beyond simply looking at the overall star rating for each model, we also looked for products that had a high number of reviews, demonstrating more consistent customer satisfaction. Additionally, we considered the percentage of 4- and 5-star reviews for each model, including only those that had the approval of the vast majority of reviewers.
As of this writing, all of the electric griddles that made our list have several hundred — or in many cases, thousands — of reviews, with a rating of at least 4.4 stars. A more in-depth explanation of our methodology can be found at the end of this article.
Presto 22-inch Electric Griddle with Removable Handles
This electric griddle from Presto offers a spacious 22-inch-wide cooking surface, allowing you to cook large quantities of your favorite foods. A PFAS-free ceramic coating covers the surface, helping ensure that your pancakes and bacon don't stick, while also simplifying cleanup. The griddle features Presto's Control Master heating system to maintain the set temperature so each item cooks properly. This model is also designed with removable handles to make it easier to store the griddle in your cabinets until you're ready to use it again.
This griddle comes highly recommended by the thousands of customers who have given it a high rating. Several share that they are impressed by the overall quality of this griddle and how well it works to cook a variety of foods. Others comment on the size of the griddle and how it provides them with ample space to cook a variety of foods at the same time or large batches of a single item. The removable handles are another customer favorite due to how much they help when both cleaning and storing the appliance.
Purchase the Presto 22-inch Electric Griddle with Removable Handles at Amazon for $59.99.
Dash Deluxe Everyday Electric Griddle
There are so many great ways to use an electric griddle, and this option from Dash can help you take advantage of all of those uses. It offers a large, 20-inch by 10.5-inch cooking surface to give you space to cook for several people at the same time. The griddle is also easy to operate; after adjusting the temperature dial, all you'll need to do is wait a few minutes for it to get hot and ready to use. This model has a PFOA-free nonstick cooking surface. It also has a drip tray to keep your counters from getting messy with grease or batter. Not to mention, the cooking plates are removable and can even be cleaned in the dishwasher.
Among its several thousand customer reviews, most deem this griddle from Dash as worthy of a 4- or 5-star rating. One of the standout features that several customers highlight is the griddle's large capacity. Reviewers note that it makes it easy to prepare meals for a family and also offers the possibility to cook multiple items simultaneously.
Overall, customers are also highly satisfied with how this model performs. They share that it heats evenly and has an easy-to-clean nonstick surface.
Purchase the Dash Deluxe Everyday Electric Griddle at Amazon for $49.99.
Zojirushi Gourmet Sizzler Electric Griddle
While many griddles come with only a flat, lower cooking surface, the Zojirushi Gourmet Sizzler Electric Griddle also comes with a lid. Covering the griddle with the lid will trap the heat around your items, helping them cook more quickly. For example, it can be used to help you create the ultimate grilled cheese sandwiches by melting the cheese to perfection. This griddle features a relatively large cooking surface (19 inches by 12.5 inches) that you can heat up to temperatures between 176 and 425 degrees Fahrenheit. To prevent foods from sticking as you cook and keep cleanup to a minimum, Zojirushi designed this model with a ceramic cooktop with a titanium-enhanced nonstick coating.
In their positive reviews, several hundred customers have shared their overall satisfaction with this griddle, with many highlighting the appliance's performance. They praise its even heating, which delivers consistently delicious meals. Reviewers also generally feel that this is a high-quality pick that will continue to simplify their breakfast, lunch, or dinner routines for some time to come.
The lid is another aspect of the griddle that many customers are satisfied with. They like how it can help keep their foods warm or allow the unit to produce steam to cook items more quickly.
Purchase the Zojirushi Gourmet Sizzler Electric Griddle at Amazon for $157.85.
Cuisinart Electric Griddler Five
If you want to get the biggest bang for your buck, consider a multi-functional product, such as the Cuisinart Electric Griddler Five. In addition to functioning as a full griddle, it can also be used as a full grill, a contract griddle, a panini press, or a half-griddle, half-grill. The appliance features reversible nonstick plates, which enable its versatile use options. Each plate has one ribbed grill side, and one smooth griddle side. These plates are also dishwasher safe, cutting your cleanup time down to leave you more time to enjoy the food you cook on the griddle or grill. Some other key features of the Griddler Five include the sear function and wide temperature range (175 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit), the digital controls, and the LCD display panel.
Individuals who have decided to give this model a try are overall pleased with its performance; the vast majority of the tens of thousands of customers who purchased the Griddler Five gave it a high rating. Many customers are particularly impressed with how versatile a single appliance can be, noting that it works well as a griddle, grill, or panini press.
Several also appreciate how easy this appliance is to clean. They note that the dishwasher-safe plates save them time and effort.
Purchase the Cuisinart Electric Griddler Five at Amazon for $119.95.
Chefman Electric Griddle
If you're looking to master cooking eggs on a griddle, the Chefman Electric Griddle can help you perfect your craft. This model has a nonstick surface to prevent those eggs and other items from sticking as you're trying to cook them. The dishwasher-safe nonstick surface also helps ensure that cleanup is a breeze. If you're only cooking for a few people, or have limited storage space, the more compact 9.8-inch by 15.7-inch size of this model may be the right fit for your needs. It also offers adjustable temperature settings between 200 and 420 degrees Fahrenheit.
With its high percentage of 4- and 5-star reviews from several hundred customers, this griddle looks to be a solid pick. In their reviews, users express their appreciation for how quickly the griddle heats up and cooks their food. Several also share how impressed they are with the cooking quality; pancakes are evenly browned, foods don't stick, and bacon comes out crispy and delicious.
Purchase the Chefman Electric Griddle at Amazon for $29.99.
Ninja Sizzle Griddle and Indoor Grill
The Ninja Sizzle is another option to consider if you're looking for a small, versatile kitchen appliance. It can take the place of a standard griddle and an indoor grill, freeing up counter space and keeping your overall costs down. The appliance comes with both a grill plate and a griddle plate; simply swap them out to match the type of food you want to cook. Once the desired plate is in place, you can use the dial to set the temperature — up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit — based on what you are preparing. Ninja added a perforated mesh lid to the design, which can help reduce splattering when you're frying bacon on the griddle or cooking burgers on the grill.
Based on the large number of positive reviews, it is evident that the vast majority of people who purchased this griddle are very happy with its performance. Several reviewers rave about its cooking abilities, noting that the interchangeable plates make it possible to cook a variety of foods.
The heat level is another feature that several highlight. They share that the grill and griddle heat up quickly and deliver even heat for reliable results.
Purchase the Ninja Sizzle Griddle and Indoor Grill at Amazon for $139.99.
Bella Electric Griddle with Warming Tray
When you're cooking for a crowd, even an electric griddle may not offer a large enough cooking surface to cook everything you need at the same time. This model from Bella is designed to help ensure that the foods you've finished cooking don't get cold while the rest of your recipe finishes up. The integrated warming tray slides under the cooking surface, making it easy to transfer items between the griddle and the tray while your meal finishes cooking. This griddle is also available in three different sizes to better accommodate the varying needs of each individual or family. Each size features a PFAS-free ceramic nonstick cooking plate, ensuring easy food removal and simple cleanup.
This griddle is backed by several thousand positive customer reviews and high ratings. Many of these reviewers praise how easy the griddle is to use. The warming tray is another feature that many enjoy; several note that it helps them ensure that they're serving a hot meal to everyone at the same time.
Overall, reviewers also believe that this model represents a good value for the money. It is relatively cheap yet still meets or exceeds their expectations in relation to performance.
Purchase the Bella Electric Griddle with Warming Tray at Amazon for $33.99.
Dash Express Electric Round Griddle
If you live alone or are looking for a smaller griddle for single-serving meals, then this option from Dash may be the ideal product for your needs. This model is much smaller than the other griddles on our list with its 8-inch diameter. This smaller size also means that it will take up less space in your cabinets and that you could even bring it with you when vacationing or traveling in an RV. The griddle features two nonstick plates, which means that you could also cook hot sandwiches or quesadillas from the top and bottom at the same time to ensure both sides are perfectly toasty and warm.
Customers are mostly pleased with this compact griddle — the vast majority of them have awarded it a 4- or 5-star rating. Several share that they are particularly impressed with the griddle's speed. Because of its smaller size, it is able to heat up quickly and help you get your meal to the table faster. Others appreciate its simplicity and easy-to-use design; once plugged in, it begins warming up so you can add your food more quickly.
The griddle is also very easy to clean, according to reviewers. Many say that a quick wipe with a damp cloth is often all it needs.
Purchase the Dash Express Electric Round Griddle at Amazon for $21.99.
Presto XL Electric Tilt-N-Fold Griddle
The Presto XL Electric Tilt-N-Fold Griddle offers a spacious, 254-square inch cooking surface. It will allow you to cook several pancakes, pieces of French toast, eggs, burgers, and many other items. With this generously sized cooking surface, you can even avoid overcrowding bacon, which will help ensure each piece gets nice and crispy instead of steamed and soggy. One unique feature of this griddle is that its legs fold in for more compact storage. This model also features special levers that you can use to raise half of the cooking surface, causing it to tilt so that grease or oil can drain from the surface.
Reviewers are generally impressed with this griddle. Several mention the tilting feature as a real asset. They share that this feature helps prevent their foods from cooking in fat. Many customers also like the large cooktop of this model, noting that it allows them to cook a lot of food at the same time.
Purchase the Presto XL Electric Tilt-N-Fold Griddle at Amazon for $69.99.
Wolfgang Puck XL Reversible Grill Griddle
Whether you want to cook the absolute best French toast or are looking for an unconventional way to cook hot dogs that gives them a flavor boost, you might want to consider this extra-large Wolfgang Puck grill griddle. This is a multifunctional piece that comes with a reversible cooking plate. One side of the plate is smooth, allowing the device to work as a griddle while the other offers grates for indoor grilling. Each surface has a nonstick coating to ensure foods don't stick as they cook and that cleanup is as simple as possible. You can even wash the cooking plate in the dishwasher.
Customers have a lot of positive things to say about this model, with the majority expressing their satisfaction with how well both the griddle and grill plate work. They note that the plates evenly distribute heat, ensuring that the foods they cook turn out just right. Users are also impressed with the overall quality of this item, with many citing it as a much more durable option than other products they've tried.
Purchase the Wolfgang Puck XL Reversible Grill Griddle at Amazon for $149.99.
Black and Decker Family-Sized Electric Griddle
This Black+Decker electric griddle allows you to cook up to eight servings of food at a time, making it quick and easy to feed your large family or to cook for guests. It features a removable thermostat probe that provides power to the unit and makes it easy to adjust the temperature using the dial. Unlike many other griddles, this model can also help you keep cooked foods hot while you cook a second batch thanks to the integrated warming tray. A few other features of this griddle include the nonstick cooking surface and the removable drip tray that collects excess grease.
With such a high percentage of 4- and 5-star reviews from several thousand customers, this griddle is certainly worth considering. One feature that several reviewers highlight is its overall cooking performance. They like that the surface heats up quickly and appreciate how evenly the heat is distributed to ensure reliable results each time they use it. Many customers also say that the integrated warming tray is a nice bonus that helps them serve a hot meal.
Purchase the Black+Decker Family-Sized Electric Griddle at Amazon for $54.99.
Bella XL Electric Ceramic Titanium Griddle
One quick glance at this electric griddle from Bella, and you'll instantly notice that it has a unique look. While many other models have a black, nonstick surface, this griddle has a golden finish. That is because its cooktop features a titanium-reinforced ceramic coating. Not only is this coating effective at preventing foods from sticking, but it is also made without the use of any questionable chemicals and is more durable than standard coatings. The griddle has a removable temperature probe, which allows you to easily adjust the temperature between warm (under 200 degrees Fahrenheit) and 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
This griddle has garnered the respect of several thousand customers. These satisfied users praise the overall quality of the appliance, noting that it is easy to use and delivers consistently good results. Many users also appreciate the ceramic coating. They share that it makes the griddle easy to clean, while also helping them feel like they're cooking on a healthier surface.
Purchase the Bella XL Electric Ceramic Titanium Griddle at Amazon for $49.99.
Methodology
We used online customer ratings and reviews to help us put together this list of the best electric griddles. Each of our selections has a rating of at least 4.4 stars, based on feedback from hundreds, if not thousands, of customers. We also considered the percentage of reviewers who gave each model a 4- or 5-star rating, opting to only include options that had a large majority of these higher ratings.