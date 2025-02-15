12 Best Electric Griddles, According To Reviews

Whether you're cooking pancakes for Sunday breakfast for the family, want to make several grilled cheese sandwiches, or need to prepare a large quantity of bacon to top the burgers for your backyard barbecue, an electric griddle can be a real time saver. These small appliances offer a large, flat cooking surface — offering more space than a standard skillet — enabling you to cook big batches of food at the same time. Most have a nonstick surface for easy cleaning, and some even have dishwasher-safe plates and other accessories. Moreover, because they provide their own heat when plugged into an outlet, electric griddles can also be portable; if you're planning an event at church or work, you could bring your griddle to cook foods to serve.

We put together a list of the best electric griddles on the market, closely considering customer reviews. Beyond simply looking at the overall star rating for each model, we also looked for products that had a high number of reviews, demonstrating more consistent customer satisfaction. Additionally, we considered the percentage of 4- and 5-star reviews for each model, including only those that had the approval of the vast majority of reviewers.

As of this writing, all of the electric griddles that made our list have several hundred — or in many cases, thousands — of reviews, with a rating of at least 4.4 stars. A more in-depth explanation of our methodology can be found at the end of this article.

