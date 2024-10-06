5 Ways To Master Cooking Eggs On A Griddle

Most often used as a part of a delicious breakfast, eggs are a favorite choice in part because they're so versatile. Not only are there several ways to prepare them, but there are also just as many devices to use to make sure your eggs are cooked to perfection. Of course, we're all familiar with the various ways to make eggs in a skillet — from a classic French omelet to soft and fluffy scrambled eggs, but different methods produce different flavors and fit better for the convenience of certain circumstances. For example, using a sous vide cooker will give you eggs with an ultra-fluffy and luxurious texture, while an air fryer will replicate fried eggs without the added oil.

An outdoor griddle is great for cooking your eggs because it offers a large cooking surface that's evenly heated throughout. This gives you the opportunity to cook several servings at once, which can be hugely convenient when feeding a large crowd. Additionally, thanks to the steady flame beneath the surface, griddles can get really hot really fast, aiding you even further in preparing your meal more quickly than you could on your stovetop. The methods for cooking eggs on your griddle are certainly similar to skillet cooking, but a bit of tweaking and, in some cases, an extra dose of creativity are needed to make the most of your griddle eggs.