The Type Of Pie You Should Overbake On Purpose

Whether at your own table or in a restaurant, we've all had the experience of biting into a pie that wasn't quite done. The crust is too soft, the filling is thin and watery, and the bottom crust is soggy and undercooked. Frankly, it isn't worth the calories. The solution? If it is an apple pie that you are baking at home — or even tossing a store-bought one into the oven — feel free to bake it longer and hotter than the instructions call for. The reason is that the high moisture content of apples can make the filling especially watery, and you need time for that liquid to boil and thicken.

Instead of sticking strictly to the time in the recipe, let your eyes be the judge. Watch for the filling to start bubbling out the vents in the crust, and then leave it in the oven for at least 10 minutes more. Don't worry, as long as you choose the right apples, like a nice firm Granny Smith, they won't turn to applesauce. The slices will soften but keep their form even with extended cooking time. And you can always keep the crust from burning by covering the edges with foil once it starts turning brown.