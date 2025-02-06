DoorDash Ironically Mocks Overspending In Super Bowl 2025 Ad

Everyone's looking to save a little cash on food, especially when it comes to the sometimes-exorbitant fees associated with food delivery services. DoorDash wants you to know that it's okay to indulge with help from its DashPass reward membership, highlighted in the new Super Bowl LIX ad with a little help from comedian Nate Bargatze. The 30-second ad, which showcases the dangers of overspending through comical situations, features Bargatze, his three clones, a woman worried about his strange purchasing habits, and a whole lot of chaos.

Bargatze justifies his out-of-the-box spending habits on items like dog toys, an opera singer who gives compliments through song, jet packs, a ballroom with a massive disco ball, and otherwise extravagant purchases through the savings he reaps from DoorDash's DashPass. The DashPass, a paid membership option, offers subscribers $0 delivery fees on purchases and reduced service fees where applicable. At the start of the ad, Bargatze points out that he saved $6 on his grocery order, which is just over the $4 to $5 average that DoorDash suspects its customers will save with DashPass. After wreaking havoc in his mega-mansion, Bargatze's friend says, "You need to stop spending." To which Bargatze reminds her, "You're not listening, I'm saving!"

