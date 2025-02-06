DoorDash Ironically Mocks Overspending In Super Bowl 2025 Ad
Everyone's looking to save a little cash on food, especially when it comes to the sometimes-exorbitant fees associated with food delivery services. DoorDash wants you to know that it's okay to indulge with help from its DashPass reward membership, highlighted in the new Super Bowl LIX ad with a little help from comedian Nate Bargatze. The 30-second ad, which showcases the dangers of overspending through comical situations, features Bargatze, his three clones, a woman worried about his strange purchasing habits, and a whole lot of chaos.
Bargatze justifies his out-of-the-box spending habits on items like dog toys, an opera singer who gives compliments through song, jet packs, a ballroom with a massive disco ball, and otherwise extravagant purchases through the savings he reaps from DoorDash's DashPass. The DashPass, a paid membership option, offers subscribers $0 delivery fees on purchases and reduced service fees where applicable. At the start of the ad, Bargatze points out that he saved $6 on his grocery order, which is just over the $4 to $5 average that DoorDash suspects its customers will save with DashPass. After wreaking havoc in his mega-mansion, Bargatze's friend says, "You need to stop spending." To which Bargatze reminds her, "You're not listening, I'm saving!"
DoorDash Super Bowl ads continue to impress
This may be Nate Bargatze's first appearance in a commercial, but it's certainly not his first time endorsing the popular food delivery service. While hosting "Saturday Night Live" for the second time this past October, the comedian gave an enthusiastic monologue about his adoration of DoorDash's delivery app. Bargatze claims he knew what he was doing with the monologue and hoped that the company would contact him about opportunities. His comical, outlandish speech landed him a spot as DoorDash's representative for the 2025 Super Bowl ad.
DoorDash made headlines last year when its Super Bowl LVIII ad allowed fans to win everything from the commercials, including cases of beverages, candies, buckets of condiments, bags of chips, and up to 1000 Popeyes chicken wings. Keeping up with competition like Uber Eats and Instacart (who also have ads in this year's Super Bowl), DoorDash appeals to the big spenders who are hoping to be big savers. Although the DashPass membership started back in 2018, its benefits still impress customers today — customers just like Bargatze, who might want to spend their delivery savings on jetpacks and clones.